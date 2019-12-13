Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 11 update now rolling out

After unveiling the MIUI 11 in September, Xiaomi has now started seeding the update for the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 smartphones. The global stable update is now reaching to smartphones in India. The Redmi 6 is getting MIUI v11.0.1.0, whereas the Redmi 6A is getting v11.0.4.0. This being an OTA update with phased rollout, it may take some time before the update reaches your device.

MIUI 11 features

The MIUI 11 update brings bug fixes, performance improvements and new features to the smartphones. The new features include Mi Share, game speed booster and a fresh new look with Dark Mode. Both the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are over a year old budget smartphones. And it’s good to see Xiaomi keeping them updated with new features.

Though the update does not bring Android 10, the company is still trying to bring as many new features via MIUI 11 skin, which is a good thing. Users can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings -> About phone -> System update. The Redmi 6 update is around 508MB in size. Similarly, the Redmi 6A update is around 517MB in size.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 price, specifications and more

The Redmi 6A price in India starts at Rs 5,999. For this price, you get a single rear camera, a 3,000mAh battery, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and features a 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 display.

Moving on to the Redmi 6, the smartphone starts at Rs 7,999. It is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone features dual rear cameras, a 5-megapixel front camera, a 3,000mAh battery and more.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6 Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price 7999 5999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB storage Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 5MP 13MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh

