Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 update brings December 2018 security patch, several bug fix

Xiaomi has started rolling out December 2018 security patch for its Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones in India. The latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 update brings Android security patch along with multiple bug fixes. Both smartphones were launched with Oreo-based MIUI 9 in September, but later got updated to MIUI 10.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are said to be receiving Google’s December security patch in a 450MB file size based on Android 8.1 Oreo, MSP reports. These updates are being rolled out over-the-air, and have also been available to download manually.

The updates bump up the MIUI version to 10.2.2, and the changelog includes a long list of bug fixes for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. Xiaomi has fixed various issues such as design element issue of switching between the front and rear cameras, the fingerprint sensor issue which was not unlocking the device during calls and more.

It is also noted that earphone icon was disappearing and issue with scrolling screenshots have also been fixed. Some users were also experiencing an overlapping issue with the return button during calls, and reportedly users were not able to send SMS during conference calls. It seems Xiaomi has addressed all these issues, but the update is still on Oreo. The Redmi 6A is rumored to receive Android 9 Pie update in Q3, but some reports suggest that Xiaomi might take a bit longer.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi didn’t bring any radical changes to its new Redmi 6 lineup. The company instead focused on certain areas and tried to keep the prices on par with the older Redmi 5 lineup. The Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage is priced at Rs 5,999, while the 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant comes at Rs 6,999.