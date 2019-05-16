comscore
  Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 top 3 selling phones in India: IDC
Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 top 3 selling phones in India: IDC

Xiaomi Redmi 6A holds about 9.5 percent of the total market share which means about 3 million devices and the Redmi Note 6 Pro holds 4.8 percent share in the market which means 1.5 million devices in the market.

  • Published: May 16, 2019 4:53 PM IST
A new market report by IDC for the 2019 Q1 has revealed that the top three smartphones to sell in India were all from Xiaomi. As per the report, the first smartphone in the list is the Redmi 6A, the second is the Redmi Note 6 Pro, and the third most sold device is the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. If you think this is all then think again as in the top 10 most selling smartphones in the market, seven are from Xiaomi. The three non-Xiaomi smartphones in the list include the Samsung Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, and the Vivo V15 Pro.

The findings of the report were shared by Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on his Twitter handle. Jain also provided some sale numbers for the top three smartphones along with the percentage of market share. According to the tweets, Xiaomi Redmi 6A holds about 9.5 percent of the total market share which means about 3 million devices, and the Redmi Note 6 Pro holds 4.8 percent share in the market which means 1.5 million devices in the market. The third device, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 holds about 3.86 percent share in the market which is about 1.27 million devices in the market.

The interesting thing to note here is that the numbers mentioned in the IDC report refer to the number of devices sold offline as well as online. The report also noted that Xiaomi has kept its top spot in the Indian smartphone market for the seventh quarter in a row with about 9.8 million shipments and 30.6 percent when it came to the market share.

The same list also noted that Samsung stood at the second sport with 22.3 percent market share having sold 7.2 million devices. Chinese smartphone makers including Vivo and Oppo stood on the third and the fourth spot with about 13 percent and 7.6 percent market share and having sold about 4.2 million and 2.4 million smartphones. This information comes right after Xiaomi teased the launch of two devices, the first being the Xiaaomi Redmi Note 7S with a 48-megapixel camera and the second smartphone is only referred to as the “Flagship Killer 20” which is rumored to be the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro or the K20 with Snapdragon 855 SoC.

  • Published Date: May 16, 2019 4:53 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

