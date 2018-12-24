comscore
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today: All you need to know

The entry-level Xiaomi smartphone will be available via Amazon India and mi.com.

  Published: December 24, 2018 8:42 AM IST
If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone on a shoestring, Xiaomi’s hugely-popular Redmi line-up is probably your best bet. The series’ most affordable member is the Redmi 6A, which offers decent specifications and solid features at a price that’s sure to bring a smile to your face.

Having been made available regularly through flash sales ever since its launch in September this year, Xiaomi Redmi 6A will again be up for grabs today. In case you’ve decided that this is going to be your next smartphone, here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Price, sale details, and offers

Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes in two configurations based on RAM – 2GB and 3GB. Only the base model will go on sale today. The top model has been available via open sale for quite some time now.

Priced at Rs 5,999, the base variant of Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be up for purchase from both Amazon India and Mi India’s websites. The flash sale starts at 12:00PM today, so make sure you’re online (on a reliable network connection) well before that.

As always, there are some offers included in the mix as well. Customers with HDFC credit/debit cards can get an additional discount of five percent on choosing the EMI payment option. There’s also 100GB of additional 4G data, and cashback benefits worth Rs 2,200 courtesy of Reliance Jio. You can also get free subscription to Hungama Music for three months, in case you manage to buy the Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Specifications and features

Having a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC under the hood, Xiaomi Redmi 6A features 2GB/3GB of RAM. There’s also 16GB of internal storage, along with a dedicated expansion slot good for microSD cards of up to 256GB. The smartphone features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

For imaging, Xiaomi Redmi 6A includes a single-lens 13-megapixel rear camera. There’s also a 5-megapixel lens up front for selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity options are included, with a 3,000mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

