Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale at 12PM via Amazon India and Mi.com

The 16GB variant will be available at Rs 5,999 instead of the Rs 6,999, and the 32GB internal storage variant will be available at Rs 6,999 instead of Rs 7,999.

  Published: December 20, 2018 10:40 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 6A, the latest budget smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to go on sale today at 12:00PM. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India or Mi.com today if they want to buy the device. This is a flash sale so interested users will have to be quick about it as stocks might quickly run out.

According to the landing page on Amazon India, the 16GB variant of the Redmi 6A will be available at Rs 5,999 instead of the Rs 6,999 price, and the 32GB internal storage variant will be available at Rs 6,999 instead of Rs 7,999.

In addition to the discount on the device, Amazon India has also listed a number of offers to attract buyers. The e-commerce giant has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer buyers a 5 percent instant discount. In addition to this, Amazon India is also offering zero percent EMI to potential buyers. Amazon users can also get more discount if they exchange their old smartphone while buying this smartphone with the help of the Amazon exchange offer. The fourth and last offer provides up to Rs 2,200 instant cashback along with 100GB additional 4G data to Reliance Jio users.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications, features

To revisit the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes with a 5.45-inch display with HD+ (1440×720 Pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on Helio A22 SoC with a quad-core CPU with up to 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Xiaomi has also added a dedicated microSD slot in the device with support for up to 256GB microSD card for users who may want additional storage space if and when they run out of space.

Moving to the camera department, the device comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device with a f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The device supports 4G VoLTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, and a microUSB port when it comes to connectivity. Last but not least, the device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

