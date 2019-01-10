comscore
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale today at 12PM: Everything you need to know

The affordable smartphone from Xiaomi will be up for sale via Amazon India, and mi.com.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 9:27 AM IST
Xiaomi is conducting yet another sale for its popular Redmi 6A smartphone. Prices for the entry-level device starts at Rs 5,999, and it will be available via Amazon India, and Xiaomi’s mi.com. Read on to find out everything about the Redmi 6A sale today.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A prices, offers

There are two Xiaomi Redmi 6A variants to choose from. The base model with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM is priced at Rs 5,999. The top variant with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 6,999. Buyers will be able to choose from color options like black, blue, gold, and rose gold.

To keep buyers interested, there are a few offers worth availing too. These include cashback benefits of up to Rs 2,200, and 100GB of additional Reliance Jio data. Buyers will also be entitled to a three-month subscription to Hungama Music.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications, features

The Redmi 6A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, and the internal memory can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For photography, there’s a 13-megapixel f/2.2 snapper at the back. Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel snapper with a built-in Portrait mode. Making sure everything ticks is a decent 3,000mAh battery with no support for fast charging. Though there is no fingerprint sensor onboard, you do get AI-based face unlock feature for additional security.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, AGPS, and GLONASS. On the software front, the device runs Android 8.1 Oreo based MIUI.

