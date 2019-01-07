comscore
  Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale today; here's everything you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale today; here's everything you need to know

The entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi was launched in India last year.

  Published: January 7, 2019 9:16 AM IST
If you’re on a tight budget and want a solid entry-level smartphone, look no further than Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A. The budget device was launched in India last year, and has been made available for purchase regularly via flash sales ever since. Another one of those flash sales is scheduled for today, in which the base model of the Redmi 6A will be up for grabs once again. In case you’re interested, here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Price, sale details, and offers

Priced at Rs 5,999, the entry-level configuration of Xiaomi Redmi 6A (16GB internal storage) will be available for purchase on both Mi India and Amazon India’s websites, starting 12:00PM today. It’s worth mentioning that the higher-end version (32GB onboard storage), which costs Rs 6,999, has already been available 24×7 for quite some time now.

As you’d expect, there are quite a few offers included in the mix as well. These include cashback benefits of up to Rs 2,200 and 100GB of additional 4G data, courtesy of Reliance Jio. You’ll also get a three-month subscription to Hungama Music.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Features and specifications

Powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, the Redmi 6A comes with 2GB of RAM. It also has a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards of up to 256GB. The smartphone features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The software aboard is Android 8.1, with MIUI overlay baked on top.

For imaging, Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a single-lens 13-megapixel camera on the back. There’s also a 5-megapixel lens up front for all your selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity features are included, with a 3,000mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
13MP
