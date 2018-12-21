Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today: All you need to know

If you’re in the market for a solid entry-level smartphone, you can’t go wrong with Xiaomi’s Redmi series. The line-up’s most affordable member – Xiaomi Redmi 6A – offers a lot of great features, at a price that won’t break the bank. Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes in two internal storage configurations – 16GB and 32GB – and the former variant is set to go on sale at 12PM today. Here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Price, sale details, and offers

Priced at Rs 5,999, the base-level model of Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be made available via flash sale at 12:00PM today. The smartphone can be purchased either via Amazon India, or through Mi India. As you’d expect, there are some offers and discounts as well.

These include five percent discounts (for HDFC Bank credit/debit card holders), ‘No Cost EMI’ option, 100GB of additional data and up to Rs 2,200 cashback benefits from Reliance Jio, and free subscription to Hungama Music for three months.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Specifications and features

Powering Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A is a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards up to 256GB. The smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display having a resolution of 720×1440 pixels, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The software aboard is Android 8.1 Oreo, with MIUI overlay running on top.

For imaging, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a single-lens 13-megapixel primary camera. There’s also a 5-megapixel lens up front for selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity features (except a fingerprint sensor) are included, with a 3,000mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.