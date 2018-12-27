comscore
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM on Amazon India and mi.com: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6A is an entry-level smartphone that was announced as the successor to Redmi 5A this year.

  Published: December 27, 2018 9:57 AM IST
The Xiaomi Redmi 6A, the successor to Xiaomi’s best-selling entry-level Xiaomi Redmi 5A, will be available for purchase via a limited sale today. The smartphone will be available exclusively from e-commerce giant Amazon India and Xiaomi’s own e-commerce website mi.com at 12:00PM IST. To recall, the Redmi 6A was launched alongside the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro and the device is aimed at those looking to purchase their first smartphone or looking for a budget device. During today’s sale, Redmi 6A will be available at its launch price and it features a taller display to differentiate itself from its predecessor.

In our review, we observed that the Redmi 6A is a competent budget device that delivers on experience. The Redmi 5A from Xiaomi did not have a tough competition last year but this year, competitors have launched a multiple device to compete with Redmi 6A. The most potent rival to Redmi 6A is the Realme C1 but Xiaomi undercuts the device in price. It is also facing competition from Honor 7S, a budget device from Huawei’s e-brand, and Yu Ace from the sub-brand of Indian smartphone maker, Micromax.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review: The new budget king?

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Specifications and Price

During today’s sale, the Redmi 6A will be available at a starting price of Rs 5,999 for the base model with 16GB storage. The variant with 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,999 and the device will be available in black, blue, rose gold and gold color variants. In terms of specifications, the Redmi 6A comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display supporting a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, a quad-core chipset operating at maximum clock frequency of 2.0GHz and aided by PowerVR GE8320 graphics processor. In terms of storage, Xiaomi is offering the smartphone with 2GB of RAM and option for 16GB or 32GB storage.

The Redmi 6A also supports expandable storage up to 256GB via dedicated SD card slot. In terms of camera setup, there is a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and lacks a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
13MP
