Xiaomi Redmi 7 all set to launch on March 18 in China

Redmi, the recently formed sub-brand of the Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has just confirmed the official launch date of the Redmi 7 in China. According to the new information, the company is planning to launch the device on March 18 in Beijing. Redmi 7 will be the third Redmi branded smartphone after the company launched the Redmi Note 7 at the end of January in China and the Redmi Note 7 Pro that the company launched in the Indian market last month. Similar to the Redmi 6, the Redmi 7 is also expected to be an affordable smartphone placed below the Redmi Note 7.

The information about the launch was revealed by Lu Weibing, the General Manager for Redmi on Chinese social media website Weibo. As part of the announcement, Weibing posted a poster revealing the design of the Redmi 7 along with all the different colors that the device will come in. Taking a closer look at the poster, there are no surprises here as the design is similar to what we have seen in the past from past TENAA listings.

The device will come with a similar dot-notch display, almost bezel-less full-screen display with a thick chin at the bottom. The back of the device will sport a dual camera in vertical setup along with a dedicated LED flash unit. The company has also added a fingerprint scanner on the back along with the glass-like gradient finish. We can see the volume rocker and the power button on the right side of the device along with the SIM tray on the left side.

Last but not least regarding the design of the device, we can also almost see the 3.5mm audio socket on the top of the device. The report by DroidShout seems to confirm the leaked specifications from TENAA stating that the device is likely to come with 6.26-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. As previously reported, the device will run on Snapdragon 632 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, 8-megapixel front camera, and a 12-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor on the back. The device is also expected to run on a 3,900mAh battery with a microUSB port.