comscore
  • Home
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7 FCC certification reveals key features
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 FCC certification reveals key features

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 is rumored to be unveiled alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China.

  • Published: February 21, 2019 4:08 PM IST
Redmi note 7 launch date

Image Courtesy: Redmi India Twiter

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it plans on launching its Redmi Note 7 smartphone in India on February 28. Just days ahead of the official launch, the Redmi 7 has passed FCC certification in the US with model number M1810F6LG. The list details some of the key specifications and features of the upcoming device.

We haven’t come across any leaked photos or renders of the device, so it is unclear about the design changes that we are likely to see. However, based on the specifications revealed by the FCC certification (spotted by 91Mobiles), the Redmi 7 is set to get some minor upgrades in terms of a better chipset, more RAM and more storage. The Redmi 7 is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie OS-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options will include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11n and GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

The listing reveals that the smartphone measures 15mm diagonally and could flaunt a 5.90-inch full-HD+ display. The Redmi 7 series will be offered in at least three different RAM/Storage options of 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 64GB models. Xiaomi has not issued any official statement about the leaked device or revealed any additional information about the device. However, considering the timing of the leak, it is likely that the company may launch the device in the coming weeks.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Redmi Note 7 specifications, features

The soon-to-be-launched Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch FullHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage. If reports are to believed, Xiaomi is only likely to launch two variants in India – 32GB+3GB RAM and 64GB+4GB RAM.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 image sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging technology. For security, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock feature. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port, and even a 3.5mm audio jack.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 21, 2019 4:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone
thumb-img
News
Maharashtra HSC exam 2019: Here's why this student will give her exams using an Apple iPad

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e India pre-orders details out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e India pre-orders details out

Google Chrome for Android to soon get dark mode

News

Google Chrome for Android to soon get dark mode

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Vodafone Idea to complete network integration by June 2020

Fuelled by 4G, India's data traffic surges 109% in 2018: Study

Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras

Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e India pre-orders details out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e India pre-orders details out
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ और Galaxy S10e भारत में कल से होगा प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Gully Boy एक्टर Ranveer Singh ने सेक्सी अंदाज में टीज किया शाओमी Redmi Note 7

महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड ने दी iPad से 12वीं का एग्जाम लिखने की अनुमति

मेकमायट्रिप ने होटल और फ्लाइट बुकिंग के लिए जीरो डाउन पेमेंट EMI ऑप्शन शुरू किया

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी A सीरीज (2019) 28 फरवरी को भारत में हो सकती है लॉन्च

News

Vodafone Idea to complete network integration by June 2020
News
Vodafone Idea to complete network integration by June 2020
Fuelled by 4G, India's data traffic surges 109% in 2018: Study

News

Fuelled by 4G, India's data traffic surges 109% in 2018: Study
Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras

News

Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras
Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone