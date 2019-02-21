Xiaomi Redmi 7 FCC certification reveals key features

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it plans on launching its Redmi Note 7 smartphone in India on February 28. Just days ahead of the official launch, the Redmi 7 has passed FCC certification in the US with model number M1810F6LG. The list details some of the key specifications and features of the upcoming device.

We haven’t come across any leaked photos or renders of the device, so it is unclear about the design changes that we are likely to see. However, based on the specifications revealed by the FCC certification (spotted by 91Mobiles), the Redmi 7 is set to get some minor upgrades in terms of a better chipset, more RAM and more storage. The Redmi 7 is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie OS-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options will include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11n and GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

The listing reveals that the smartphone measures 15mm diagonally and could flaunt a 5.90-inch full-HD+ display. The Redmi 7 series will be offered in at least three different RAM/Storage options of 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 64GB models. Xiaomi has not issued any official statement about the leaked device or revealed any additional information about the device. However, considering the timing of the leak, it is likely that the company may launch the device in the coming weeks.

Redmi Note 7 specifications, features

The soon-to-be-launched Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch FullHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage. If reports are to believed, Xiaomi is only likely to launch two variants in India – 32GB+3GB RAM and 64GB+4GB RAM.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 image sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging technology. For security, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock feature. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, IR blaster, a USB Type-C port, and even a 3.5mm audio jack.