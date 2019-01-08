Redmi 7 teased by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun; likely to launch on January 10

Xiaomi has scheduled an event in China on January 10 where it could unveil new devices. This will be the first major event for Xiaomi’s Redmi brand, which was spun-off into a independent entity last week. The leaks so far indicate that Xiaomi will launch the first Redmi smartphone with 48-megapixel rear camera.

While the company is anticipated to introduce the Redmi Pro 2, it could also launch the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note at the event. Ahead of January 10 event, Xiaomi founder Lei Jun has posted images of Redmi 7 on Weibo, which is being dubbed as the first Redmi smartphone under its own brand.

The Redmi 7 has appeared a number of times in various leaks in the past few days, but this is our best look at the device. These images shared by Jun show the device could come in three different color variants including blue, red/purple gradient finish and black. Jun also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 2.5D glass on both the sides. This could be a reference to the video of a purported Redmi smartphone that appeared on Weibo early in the day.

The video showed the rigidity and durability of the smartphone in an orthodox testing environment. It is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with teardrop notch and could debut as the first Redmi smartphone with glass back as well as a 48-megapixel primary camera. It could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform, but that could be reserved for the Redmi Pro 2 variant instead.

The device pictures posted by Jun also confirm dual rear camera, and a rear mounted fingerprint sensor on the upcoming device. These official images come weeks after the device appeared on TENAA, China’s certification platform, and is expected to be backed by a 3,900mAh battery. Xiaomi is anticipated to as many as three devices under Redmi brand in the coming weeks, and we will have to wait two more days for the official announcement.