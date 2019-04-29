Xiaomi Redmi 7 next flash sale to be held on May 3rd, 2019 at 3 PM

Xiaomi has just revealed the details about the next sale date for its latest Redmi-branded budget device, the Xiaomi Redmi 7. As part of the information shared, the next flash sale for the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 7 will be held on May 3rd, 2019 at 3 PM. The company revealed this information hours after conducting the first sale of the Redmi 7 earlier today. The sale comes just days after Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3 in the Indian market. In addition to that, the Managing Director for Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain also teased that Xiaomi is planning to launch a Snapdragon 730 SoC-powered device in the market soon.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 price in India

Considering that it is the latest budget device from Xiaomi, the Redmi 7 starts at a price of Rs 7,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In addition to that, the top of the line variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 8,999. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India or Mi India store before the next sale to get the chance to own the smartphone online. Apart from that, they can also head to Mi Home stores to get buy the devices through an offline method.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications

Talking about the specifications of the device, Xiaomi Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against falls or any other kind of damage and the “dot-notch”. The device is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC along with Adreno 506 GPU with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Xiaomi has also added a dedicated microSD card slot for users who may want to expand the storage on their smartphone. In the camera segment, the device comes with a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping.

In the front, we are greeted with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. Redmi 7 runs on a 4,000mAh battery with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 operating system. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone sports usual Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE-capable dual SIM slots, 3.5-mm audio socket and microUSB port.