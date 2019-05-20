Xiaomi Redmi 7 now on open sale in India via Mi.com, Amazon: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi launched its Redmi 7 smartphone in April 2019 in India. The device was then available for purchase via flash sale. Now, the device can be bought on open sale, which means that customers can now purchase the Redmi 7 anytime without having to wait for a flash sale. The Chinese company has announced open sale for the Redmi 7 via its official Twitter account.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the base variant. For the price, customers will get 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. There is also a 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, which comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999. Interested buyers can purchase the Redmi 7 through Amazon India, Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com and Mi Home Stores.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch display with HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The handset also offers a dot-notch display design, which accommodates the selfie camera. It is powered by a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC with a maximum clock speed of 1.8GHz, paired with Adreno 506 GPU.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

The budget-friendly Redmi 7 is offered in two variants, including 2GB RAM/32GB storage, and 3GB RAM/32GB storage. Xiaomi has also given an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. In terms of camera department, there is an AI-based dual camera setup at the back of the device. The setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary snapper and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

The Redmi 7 features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. To keep things ticking, the Redmi handset is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery. It ships with Android 9 Pie OS with Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 skin on top. On the connectivity front, the device offers Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE. Besides, earlier today, the company launched a Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India. The key highlights of the device are its 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, a large 4,000mAh battery, dot notch display design and more. The latest Redmi Note 7S is a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 variant.