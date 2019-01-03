Xiaomi smartphone with 48-megapixel camera to go official on January 10

In December 2018, Xiaomi’s president Lin Bin confirmed that the company will release a new Redmi smartphone this year with a 48-megapixel rear snapper. Now, Xiaomi has confirmed that the launch event will take place on January 10 where the smartphone will be unveiled. It will be a flagship smartphone of the series, after which Redmi is set to become an independent brand. The event is set to kick off at 2:00PM local time Beijing, China.

Spotted by GizmoChina, one important thing to note here from the teaser is that Redmi will now be a “new independent brand,” just like Huawei’s Honor and Oppo’s Realme. Now, talking about the smartphone itself, we know that it will come with a 48-megapixel snapper at the back, but the missing detail in this puzzle is the smartphone name. It could either be called Redmi 7 Pro, or Redmi Pro 2.

Last month, a Russian YouTuber had put up a video of the alleged Redmi 7 Pro. While the video did not show the rear side of the phone, it did show the front of the smartphone with a waterdrop notch screen. However, there are other rumors that point to Redmi Pro 2 smartphone, which will be the successor the original Redmi Pro.

Leaked posters that surfaced before hinted that the Redmi Pro 2 could be powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC made on 11nm process. Also, last month, three Xiaomi phones with model numbers M1901F7E, M1901F7T and M1901F7C were certified by China’s 3C authority, and they could be different variants of the smartphone. We expect more details to pour in as the launch event draws closer.