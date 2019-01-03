comscore
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Redmi Pro 2 could be unveiled today
Xiaomi Redmi 7 or Redmi Pro 2 could be unveiled today

This will be Xiaomi's first major launch for 2019 and the Redmi Pro 2 could be a camera-centric smartphone.

  Published: January 3, 2019 8:48 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7 TENAA main

Source: TENAA

Xiaomi is set to make its first major announcement for 2019 at an event in China today. It is not clear what will be unveiled at the event but the company posted teasers for the announcement yesterday, suggesting we could new smartphones in the Redmi series. The two most possible candidates for launch today are the Redmi 7 series and the Redmi Pro 2. The Redmi Pro 2 is the most interesting of the pack, featuring a 48-megapixel rear camera. If teasers leaked so far are anything to go by then we could see this new device in action today.

However, the upcoming Redmi 7 series has also leaked a couple of times in the past few weeks and has also appeared on certification cites. The Redmi 7 was recently certified by TENAA and it means, the device is set for launch in China. Xiaomi was expected to launch the Redmi 7 towards the end of 2018 but the company launched Mi Play instead with 10GB free monthly data for a year. However, there have been multiple leaks related to Xiaomi, which makes it almost impossible to confirm what the company has in store for customers.

Source: Weibo

Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Pro reportedly clear China’s 3C certification

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Pro reportedly clear China’s 3C certification

The Redmi 4 was launched in mid-2017 while the Redmi 5 was launched in December 2017. The company pushed the launch of Redmi 6 to mid-2018, which makes the Redmi 7 poised to launch towards the end of 2018 or early 2019. The multiple appearance of the device on certification platforms suggest the device is due for an official launch in China. The Redmi Pro 2, on the other hand, aims to offer the best imaging experience yet on a Redmi-branded smartphone.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

It is confirmed to pack a 48-megapixel main camera, which will allow for high resolution images with enhanced details and better zoom and Snapdragon 675 processor. Xiaomi is expected to use Sony’s IMX586 sensor seen on the Honor View20, which was launched in China last month and is set for a global launch on January 22. There is also the Redmi Go, which is expected to be Xiaomi‘s first Android Go smartphone. One can, however, rule out the launch of flagships such as the Mi 9 or Mi MIX 4, which could arrive at MWC next month.

  Published Date: January 3, 2019 8:48 AM IST

