Xiaomi has rolled out the latest MIUI stable build v10.3.6.0 for its budget Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 phones. The company announced about the same via its official Twitter handle. The latest update brings the Android 2019 security patch for the month of August. Furthermore, the update also fixes an issue that blocked the phones from recognizing compatible SIM cards.

The newly released update also solves an issue where the respective Xiaomi devices would abruptly lock the screen when in use. Xiaomi has also addressed the problem of Game Turbo mode, which showed wrong call duration time when answering a call in the hands-free mode. Lastly, the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 software updates also add App Lock, meaning users will be able to lock Google Contacts with the inbuilt app lock.

Mi fans, here’s an update for #32MPSuperSelfie & #UltimateAllRounder. Yes, you read it right. MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.3.6.0 is released for #RedmiY3 & #Redmi7. For more information & download links, visit: https://t.co/EeAMo4Fqeu pic.twitter.com/YPXYiy0LLA — MIUI India for #MiFans (@MIUI_India) August 19, 2019

To recall, the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 were launched in India earlier this year in April. Both the budget-friendly phones pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset under the hood. You get a 6.26-inch HD+ display (1520x720pixels) on both devices. In the photography department, you get AI dual cameras at the back on both devices.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary snapper, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The Redmi 7 features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, while Redmi Y3 comes with a 32-megapixel camera. The handsets are also armed with a 4,000mAh battery. With Android 9 Pie OS, and MIUI 10 skin on top.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7 Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Price 7999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC Snapdragon 632 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP 32MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline