Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 sale today on Amazon India and mi.com: Price, specifications, availability

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 as the two new additions to its budget smartphone lineup in India last month. The Redmi 7 is the successor to Redmi 6 in the entry-level smartphone segment while the Redmi Y3 replaces Redmi Y2 as the new selfie-centric smartphone from the company. Both the devices will be available via flash sale today on Amazon India for Prime members, and Xiaomi’s own website mi.com. The Redmi 7 will be available for sale at 12:00PM IST, while the Redmi Y3 will be up for grabs at 3:00PM IST. The sale coincides with Amazon India’s Summer Sale, which goes live for Prime members as part of early preview at 12:00PM IST today. Here is everything you need to know about Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3.

Xiaomi Redmi 7: Price, features, specifications

For Xiaomi, the Redmi and Redmi Note series have been the strongest product portfolios in India. The two device categories have helped the Chinese smartphone maker grow to be the leader in the market. With rivals like Realme and Samsung revamping their portfolio to challenge Xiaomi, the company has launched the Redmi 7 in India. The smartphone is the successor to Redmi 6, and it is available at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 7,999, while the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage retails for Rs 8,999.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels, and dot notch design. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB expandable storage. For imaging, there is dual rear camera setup comprising of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android Pie, sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports connectivity solutions including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and will be available in blue, red and black colors.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Y3: Price, features, specifications

With Redmi Y3, Xiaomi has made the most affordable smartphone with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage while the 4GB RAM model with 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 11,999. The smartphone will go on flash sale at 3:00PM IST on Amazon India and Mi.com.

The Redmi Y3 features an aura prism design and comes in three gradient finishes of black, red and blue. It also sports a 6.26-inch display with HD+ resolution and a dot notch design that is becoming common among smartphones now. Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB via dedicated SD card slot. It features a 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup but the real kicker is the 32-megapixel selfie camera. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android Pie, and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.