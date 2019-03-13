comscore
Redmi 7 series to boast stellar battery life, Xiaomi teases

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi 7 series is expected to come with significant changes across the board, and looks like a good budget package.

  Published: March 13, 2019 8:37 AM IST
Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 series is due for a launch in China on March 18 alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The company revealed the launch date for the Redmi 7 just a couple of days ago, but the series has been in the spotlight longer than that. Last week, a couple of Vietnamese YouTubers were spotted with the Redmi 7 and this revealed a lot about the upcoming pocket-friendly smartphone. Now, Xiaomi itself has teased one of the key features of the Redmi 7 series – battery life.

As per the new teaser on Weibo, the Redmi 7 will come with a massive 4,000mAh battery that will be reinforced with an HD+ screen. Redmi further claims that the handset will last 15 days on SIM standby. Now, the Redmi 6 had a 3,000mAh battery and it already had great battery life because it is tasked with a lower amount of pixels on the HD screen. With a 4,000mAh power pack, we can anticipate the Redmi 7 to be a stellar all-day performer and much better than the Redmi 6. However, it won’t have very fast charging speeds at 5V 2A, as indicated by 3C certifications in China.

Based on the leaks we have come across so far, the Redmi 7 will rock a gradient design similar to the bigger Redmi Note variant. But it remains to be seen whether it will be a glass build or simply polycarbonate. The front display will be the biggest on a Redmi phone yet with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD panel confirmed by certifications and leaks. It will also share the new waterdrop notch design and also have dual rear cameras.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The processor is also confirmed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC that is a good change from the MediaTek chips Xiaomi used last year. The handset will come in Blue, Red, and Black color options, and start at around $105 (Rs 7,300 approximately). The series will surely launch in India as well, however, no official launch date is known yet.

