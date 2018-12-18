comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 is expected to launch alongside the Redmi 7A and Redmi 7 Pro.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 5:08 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7 TENAA main

Source: TENAA

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro as the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro and now, the company might be preparing to launch the Redmi 7 as successor to Redmi 6. A purported Xiaomi smartphone, which could be called the Redmi 7 or Redmi 7 Pro appeared on TENAA. The listing revealed the upcoming device in pictures and now, specifications of the device have appeared online as well.

The full specifications of upcoming Redmi 7 series has been added to TENAA listing and it does reveal interesting features. The smartphone, with model number M1901F9T, will be powered by an octa-core chipset having a clock frequency of 2.3GHz. One of the most interesting parts of this listing is the revelation that Xiaomi plans to offer it in at least 11 different color options. This will set a new record since the largest color options we have seen on smartphones is six, offered by Apple with the iPhone XR.

The Redmi 7 series will be offered in at least three different storage options: 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The device listed on TENAA features a 5.84-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2280×1080 pixels, and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is also likely to come with a waterdrop-style notch, which will be a first on any Xiaomi smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Pro reportedly clear China’s 3C certification

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7 Pro reportedly clear China’s 3C certification

The listing also reveals that the main camera will be of 12-megapixel while the selfie shooter will be of 8-megapixels. The smartphone, is disappointingly, running Android 8.1 Oreo and will be layered with MIUI 10 on top of it. The Redmi 7, according to the listing, measures 147.7×71.9×7.8mm in dimensions, and weighs around 150 grams.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The listing also notes that Xiaomi plans to offer the device in Black, White, Blue, Red, Yellow, Pink, Green, Gold, Purple, Silver and Grey color options. Xiaomi has already scheduled an event for December 24, where it is expected to launch a new gaming smartphone. There is a possibility that we might see the launch of Redmi 7 series as well.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

2.5

13999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 5:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Play is an upcoming rebranded Poco F1 smartphone
thumb-img
News
Indian mobile users received 2x more spam calls in 2018: Truecaller
thumb-img
News
F&D launches 43-inch smart TV in India for Rs 49,990
thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Compared

Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch

Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch
Xiaomi Play is an upcoming rebranded Poco F1 smartphone

News

Xiaomi Play is an upcoming rebranded Poco F1 smartphone
F&D launches 43-inch smart TV in India for Rs 49,990

News

F&D launches 43-inch smart TV in India for Rs 49,990
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

News

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

हिंदी समाचार

2018 में भारत में स्पैम कॉल्स में 2 गुना हुई बढ़ोतरी: Truecaller

शाओमी Mi Power Bank 3 में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा 10,000mAh और 20,000mAh वाला पावरबैंक

यहां मिल रहा है नोकिया 3.1 प्लस में बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vikendi मैप के साथ PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 अपडेट हुई रिलीज

अब आप अॉनर प्ले के साथ इन दो स्मार्टफोन्स में यूज कर सकते हैं गूगल कैमरा सॉफ्टवेयर

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Compared
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Compared
Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India

News

Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India
Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch
Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China

News

Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China
OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch

News

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch