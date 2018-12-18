Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro as the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro and now, the company might be preparing to launch the Redmi 7 as successor to Redmi 6. A purported Xiaomi smartphone, which could be called the Redmi 7 or Redmi 7 Pro appeared on TENAA. The listing revealed the upcoming device in pictures and now, specifications of the device have appeared online as well.

The full specifications of upcoming Redmi 7 series has been added to TENAA listing and it does reveal interesting features. The smartphone, with model number M1901F9T, will be powered by an octa-core chipset having a clock frequency of 2.3GHz. One of the most interesting parts of this listing is the revelation that Xiaomi plans to offer it in at least 11 different color options. This will set a new record since the largest color options we have seen on smartphones is six, offered by Apple with the iPhone XR.

The Redmi 7 series will be offered in at least three different storage options: 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The device listed on TENAA features a 5.84-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2280×1080 pixels, and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is also likely to come with a waterdrop-style notch, which will be a first on any Xiaomi smartphone.

The listing also reveals that the main camera will be of 12-megapixel while the selfie shooter will be of 8-megapixels. The smartphone, is disappointingly, running Android 8.1 Oreo and will be layered with MIUI 10 on top of it. The Redmi 7, according to the listing, measures 147.7×71.9×7.8mm in dimensions, and weighs around 150 grams.

The listing also notes that Xiaomi plans to offer the device in Black, White, Blue, Red, Yellow, Pink, Green, Gold, Purple, Silver and Grey color options. Xiaomi has already scheduled an event for December 24, where it is expected to launch a new gaming smartphone. There is a possibility that we might see the launch of Redmi 7 series as well.