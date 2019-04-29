comscore
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on first sale today at 12:00PM: Price in India, specifications, features
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on first sale today at 12:00PM: Price in India, specifications, features

The all-new Xiaomi Redmi 7 is company's biggest ever upgrade till date in Redmi series. The latest Redmi 7 smartphone come with all-new Aura smoke design, new 'Dot Notch' display and more powerful processor, similar to the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones.

  • Published: April 29, 2019 9:17 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 2

Xiaomi’s latest budget Redmi 7 smartphone will be up for sale today for the first time. The Redmi 7 is offered in two variants – 2GB RAM model priced at Rs 7,999, and 3GB RAM model priced at Rs 8,999. It will be available through Amazon India, mi.com, and Mi Home Stores starting today at 12:00PM. Xiaomi launched the smartphone last week alongside the selfie-centric Redmi Y3, which will be made available from tomorrow.

The all-new Xiaomi Redmi 7 was first launched in China, and Xiaomi says that it is their biggest ever upgrade till date in Redmi series. The latest Redmi 7 smartphone comes with all-new Aura smoke design, new ‘Dot Notch’ display, and more powerful Qualcomm 600 series processor, similar to the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 First Impressions: Meaningful upgrades

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 gets a 6.26-inch HD+ display (1520×720 pixels), and the screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is also a dot-notch display on the top, which houses the selfie camera. The screens offers an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Under the hood is a 14nm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC with maximum clock speed of 1.8GHz, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. Now, the budget Redmi 7 is offered in two variants – 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

In the photography department, you get AI dual cameras at the back on Redmi 7 which comprises of a 12-megapixel primary snapper paired with a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi 7 features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper which offers Auto HDR as well. To keep things ticking, the smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. With Android 9 Pie OS, and MIUI 10 skin on top, the Redmi 7 comes with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE.

