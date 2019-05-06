comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today: Here’s a look at its price, features and specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today: Here’s a look at its price, features and specifications

News

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 7 in two variants with prices in India starting at Rs 7,999. It is being made available via Amazon India, mi.com, and offline Mi Home stores.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 11:22 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 3

The Redmi 7 is Xiaomi’s latest budget smartphone, which has so far been made available via a couple of flash sales. These kind of sales can be frustrating for buyers due to limited units and high demand. If you’ve been trying to get your hands on the Redmi 7 and failed so far, then today could prove to be a change in fortunes. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 sale is scheduled for 12:00PM today, and here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 India price

The Redmi 7 has been launched in two variants in India. The base model with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM is priced at Rs 7,999. The top model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 8,999. Interested buyers can head over to Amazon India or mi.com to try and get their hands on the smartphone. Those who prefer buying mobile phones via offline retailers can head over to the nearest Mi Home store to buy the Redmi 7.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

Xiaomi Redmi 7 features, specifications

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. As mentioned, there is 32GB storage on offer, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A reliable, value for money offering

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A reliable, value for money offering

For photography, the Redmi 7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Other features include a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back, and a 4,000mAh battery backing the device. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port. On the software front, the Redmi 7 runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 11:22 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Apex Legends has so far banned over 700,000 cheaters
Gaming
Apex Legends has so far banned over 700,000 cheaters
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today

Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers

News

Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space

Samsung working on under display camera solution

News

Samsung working on under display camera solution

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today

Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space

Samsung working on under display camera solution

Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India soon

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space
OnePlus 7 Pro display is HDR10+ certified

News

OnePlus 7 Pro display is HDR10+ certified
Redmi X to sport an ultrawide camera, 3.5mm audio socket, NFC

News

Redmi X to sport an ultrawide camera, 3.5mm audio socket, NFC
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 May 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 May 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Summer Carnival : इन डिवाइस पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi का 4,499 रुपये में ये है भारत का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, इस फोन को और भी सस्ता ऐसे खरीदें

Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Realme 3 Pro Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा Realme 3 Pro, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

Amazon Summer Sale 2019 : Xiaomi का यह स्मार्टफोन 8 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today
Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers

News

Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space
Samsung working on under display camera solution

News

Samsung working on under display camera solution
Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India soon

News

Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India soon