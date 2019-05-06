Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today: Here’s a look at its price, features and specifications

The Redmi 7 is Xiaomi’s latest budget smartphone, which has so far been made available via a couple of flash sales. These kind of sales can be frustrating for buyers due to limited units and high demand. If you’ve been trying to get your hands on the Redmi 7 and failed so far, then today could prove to be a change in fortunes. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 sale is scheduled for 12:00PM today, and here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 India price

The Redmi 7 has been launched in two variants in India. The base model with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM is priced at Rs 7,999. The top model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 8,999. Interested buyers can head over to Amazon India or mi.com to try and get their hands on the smartphone. Those who prefer buying mobile phones via offline retailers can head over to the nearest Mi Home store to buy the Redmi 7.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 features, specifications

As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. As mentioned, there is 32GB storage on offer, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

For photography, the Redmi 7 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling.

Other features include a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back, and a 4,000mAh battery backing the device. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port. On the software front, the Redmi 7 runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.