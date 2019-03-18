comscore
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in China today: How to watch live stream, expected specifications and more

Redmi is set to kick off the launch event for 2:00PM local Chinese time which is about 11:30AM in India.

  • Published: March 18, 2019 9:55 AM IST
Redmi 7 and Note7 Pro China launch

Image credit: Xiaomi

Redmi, the sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is all set to launch two new smartphones as part of its lineup in the Chinese market. As previously reported, the company will launch its third device of the Redmi 7 series, the Redmi 7 while bringing the Redmi Note 7 Pro to China. The company has already revealed the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the Indian market last month at the launch event. The company is set to kick off the event at 2:00PM local Chinese time which is about 11:30AM today.

How to watch Xiaomi Redmi 7 launch live stream

Considering that Xiaomi is launching the device in the Chinese market, the Indian social media channels of the company will not live stream the event. Instead, the Chinese website for the company will live stream the event in the market. Interested users can head to the micro-site from Xiaomi China here https://bit.ly/2Oa7TBx for the live stream of the event. This launch comes just before Xiaomi India is planning to launch its first Android Go Edition-powered device, the Redmi Go in the market.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 expected specifications

Considering that the company is first launching the Redmi 7 in the Chinese market, it is likely that the device will make its way to the Chinese market in the coming weeks if not months. The expected specifications of the device have already leaked out on the internet as part of the TENAA certification listing. As previously reported, the device is likely to come with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution along with a water drop-styled notch and a thick chin at the bottom of the display with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

On the processor side of things, the Redmi 7 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC along with a glass-like gradient on the back. Similar to the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi 7 will also come with a dual camera setup on the back of the device. As previously reported, the device will come with a 4,000mAh battery out of the box. In addition to this, the device will also come with a 3.5-mm audio socket and an IR (infrared blaster). The device is likely to come with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out of the box.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 expected price

The device is likely to be priced at about CNY 800 which is about Rs 9,300. We already know the specifications of the Redmi Note 7 Pro as the device will come with Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is likely to come with the 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back of the device with a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2019 9:55 AM IST

