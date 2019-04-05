comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report

News

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7 last month in China.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 10:11 AM IST
Redmi 7

Xiaomi recently launched three Redmi smartphones in India – Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the entry-level Redmi Go. Now it seems that the company is gearing up to launch a few more Redmi devices with one of them as early as this month.

As per leakster Ishan Agarwal, who has a decent record with leaks, Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 7 in India sometime this month. The affordable smartphone was launched in China just last month. While there is no official word yet from Xiaomi, the leakster is confident that the device is coming later this month.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 prices, specifications, features

In China, prices for the Redmi 7 start from RMB 699 (approximately Rs 7,100) for the base model (16GB+2GB). The mid-variant (32GB+3GB) is available for RMB 799 (approximately Rs 8,100), while the top variant (64GB+4GB) is available for RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,200).

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi 7 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core chipset, and the device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The built-in storage on the device can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

Other features include dual-camera setup (12-megapixel+2-megapixel) at the back, 8-megapixel selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for security, and connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support. The device offers P2i splash-resistant coating, and on the software front, runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10.

The leakster further claims that the Redmi 7 isn’t the only device in the pipeline. Xiaomi is reportedly also gearing up to launch the selfie-centric Redmi Y3, and a device with model name C3F, which is likely to be the Redmi 7A.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 10:11 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

Honor Gala sale on Flipkart: A look at the Top deals

Deals

Honor Gala sale on Flipkart: A look at the Top deals

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it

Gaming

Apex Legends releases update 1.1: restores player progress after removing it

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

News

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw

News

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report
Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

News

Xiaomi decides to stop software support for its Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Yo! Days 2019: सस्ते दामों पर मिलेंगे रियलमी स्मार्टफोन

शॉपिंग के लिए इंटरनेट भी देगा Amazon, अंतरिक्ष में भेजेगा 3,000 सेटेलाइट

30 अप्रैल के बाद इन फोन में नहीं चलेगा Facebook, Instagram और Messenger!

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro खरीदने का मौका

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया Oppo A5 का 64 जीबी स्टोरेज वाला वेरिएंट, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw
News
Xiaomi smartphones with pre-installed ‘Security’ app suffer from a dangerous security flaw
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale at 12PM today
Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps
Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

News

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report