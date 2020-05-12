comscore Xiaomi Redmi 7 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 7 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 latest update fixes several security vulnerabilities in the device.

  • Published: May 12, 2020 5:57 PM IST
xiaomi redmi 7 review lead

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi has started to roll out a new software update for its Redmi 7 smartphone from last year. The update brings in the month-old April 2020 security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not mention any newly included features. Also Read - Redmi will soon launch a 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, confirms Lu Weibing

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 update bumps up the software build version number to V11.0.6.0.PFLINXM, and its firmware size is about 1.8 GB based on the latest MIUI 11 software. The update does not bring any new features, GetDroidTips reports. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with April 2020 Android security patch. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Series goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, specifications

According to Google’s Android Bulletin changelog, the April 2020 security patch update primarily fixes several vulnerability issues in the smartphone. One of these flaws could have let the bypass a local malicious application to gain access over additional permissions on sensitive data. The update also fixes an exploit in the Kernel component section with the prevention to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Also Read - Redmi 10X could actually be a rebranded, yet downgraded Redmi Note 9

The Redmi 7 update is rolling out incrementally via OTA (over the air) in India. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the settings menu section of the device.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 features, specifications

The Redmi 7 smartphone made its debut back in March last year. It flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen. The panel operates at HD+ (720×11520 pixels) resolution and has a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. Additionally, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with Dual-Sim support. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB port for charging.

