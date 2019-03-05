comscore
Xiaomi Redmi 7 with 6.26-inch display and 3,900mAh battery spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi is reportedly all set to unwrap Redmi Note 7 Pro on March 18 in China, where it could also launch the Redmi 7.

  Published: March 5, 2019 9:12 AM IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi

As Xiaomi has launched its latest Redmi Note series, including Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India, rumors have now started surrounding Xiaomi‘s next Redmi 7 smartphone. The latest Redmi device has been spotted on TENAA website with M1810F6LE model number, Gizmochina reports. The listing suggests that the handset could come in eight color variants, including black, red, blue, pink, white, green, purple, and gray. The Redmi 7 will be the sequel to the Redmi 6, which was launched in 2018.

The listing doesn’t throw light on what chipset Redmi 7 could pack, but the handset is expected to be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core chipset under the hood. Furthermore, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is said to feature a 6.26-inch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The handset will be offered in 2GB RAM/16GB storage option, 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, and 4GB/64GB configuration, as per the listing. All the variants are said to offer support for storage expansion.

All Realme smartphones to get Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 update in H1 2019

Also Read

All Realme smartphones to get Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 update in H1 2019

On the imaging front, the Redmi 7 could also offer a total of three cameras with two cameras on the rear side and one on the front for shooting selfies, similar to its predecessor. The listing indicates that it could be equipped with an 8-megapixel front shooter and a 12-megapixel rear primary sensor. The name of the secondary rear camera sensor is not mentioned on the site. The upcoming Redmi 7 will be powered by a 3,900mAh battery and offer a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is expected to ship MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Furthermore, the cited source asserted that the smartphone has been certified in Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore. This further suggests that the Chinese company might soon unveil its next Redmi device in these markets. However, the details of which country Xiaomi is first planning to launch is still under wraps. The report also stated that Xiaomi is all set to unwrap Redmi Note 7 Pro on March 18 in China, where it could also launch the Redmi 7.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2019 9:12 AM IST

