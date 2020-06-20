comscore Xiaomi Redmi 7A receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 beta | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 7A is finally getting the taste of Android 10 but in the form of beta release. Here is everything new.

  Updated: June 20, 2020 4:41 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, seems to be rolling out the latest Android 10 beta update for its Redmi 7A smartphone. This new update is based on the MIUI 11 software along with the month-old May 2020 security patch. It is worth noting that the device had already received the MIUI 11, but it was based on Android 9.0 Pie. Also Read - Realme India CEO reveals Android 10 timeline for Realme C2

Xiaomi is rolling out the Android 10 beta update for Redmi 7A smartphone users based in the European region, but it could roll out in other countries soon as well. The new Android 10 beta update bumps up the software to V11.0.1.0.QCMEUXM, and its firmware size is about 1.6GB. Also Read - OnePlus, Xiaomi products continue to sell out despite trending anti-China sentiments

As it is a ROM with a stable beta rating, it is valid here to note that for the installation, it is necessary to have an authorized Mi Account to flash the firmware. However, users can also carry out the procedure through TWRP, which may require that the next updates are also done in the same way. You can obtain the package through this link if you are still interested in downloading and installing the update. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A10s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 stable update rolling out now

The MIUI 11 software for the Xiaomi Redmi 7A includes changes in the overall UX design. Furthermore, the Android 10 beta OS comes with gesture navigation support, updated icons, smoother animation, and dark mode. Other big Android 10 features rolling out with this update bring smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more. It also bumps up the Android security patch to May 2020 update.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A features, specifications

The Redmi 7A flaunts a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The front comes with a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

  Published Date: June 20, 2020 4:40 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 20, 2020 4:41 PM IST

