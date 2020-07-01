Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

Xiaomi has finally started rolling out the latest Android 10 stable update for its Redmi 7A phone. The entry-level device has received Android 10-based MIUI 11 update. The newly released software update brings May 2020 security patch, instead of June’s security patch. Xiaomi hasn’t yet confirmed the Android 10 rollout for Redmi 7A. But users have shared screenshots of the update on Mi Community forum.

The update comes with the firmware version MIUI 11.0.1.0.QCMINXM, as per a screenshot posted on the forum. The latest Android 10 update for Redmi 7A is about 1.6GB in size. It is unknown what else the update brings apart from the May 2020 Android security patch. It is likely to add Android 10 features like system0wide dark mode, enhanced security and privacy features, and more.

The Android 10 update will gradually hit all the Xiaomi Redmi 7A phones in India. Users will receive a notification once the over-the-air (OTA) update reaches their device. You can also manually check for the update in the settings section. Users just need to head to Settings > About Phone > System Update. To recall, Xiaomi launched the entry-level Redmi 7A back in July 2019.

It was launched with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. Besides, the Redmi 7A hasn’t yet received the MIUI 12 update. The Chinese company was supposed to push this update in the month of May. But, this Redmi device is expected to receive the MIUI 12 update later this year. In case you are unaware, the MIUI 12 update will add features like Ultra Battery Saver, upgraded Dark Mode, and App Drawer. Beyond privacy, it is expected to bring a “revamped UI” experience along with system-wide refreshed animations.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 13.8cm (5.45) HD+ Full Screen Display-1440 x 720, 295 PPI Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 12MP AI Sony IMX486 rear camera Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh