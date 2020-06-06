comscore Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out

News

The newly released Android 10 update for the Xiaomi Redmi 7A brings security patch for the month of May.

  • Published: June 6, 2020 12:19 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review (4)

Xiaomi has rolled out a new software update for its old Redmi 7A device. The entry-level phone has now started receiving the latest Android OS update. The newly released Android 10 update brings security patch for the month of May. This might be disappointing for Redmi 7A users as in the month of June, the company has pushed the May security patch.

The latest software update comes with build number MIUI 11.0.1.0. While many Redmi phones are yet to receive, the Redmi 7A has received Android 10 before those phones. It is about 1.7GB in size, and it will arrive over-the-air. Do note that this update is being released for those who are based in China, GSMArena reports. The Chinese company is also expected to release the Android 10 update for other markets too.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Besides, Xiaomi recently rolled out the MIUI 12 stable beta firmware for the Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and K20 Pro. This is basically the final stage before the update begins seeding to the devices. This also means that Xiaomi will soon start rolling out the MIUI 12 stable beta update for the next set of phones like Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 8 Pro. This list also includes the Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 9, Poco F1, Poco F2 Pro, and Poco X2.

Do note that users of the mentioned Xiaomi phones will be required to enroll through the Mi Pilot program. The details for this you will find on the company’s forum. Here, we are talking about the first set of phones. XDA reported that MIUI global beta program is no more, and instead, Xiaomi has started recruiting volunteers via the “Mi Pilot” initiative. In case you are wondering, Xiaomi has a unique MIUI build, which is called Stable Beta.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2020 12:19 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

3

5999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
12MP AI Sony IMX486 rear camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out
Motorola Moto Razr 2 could get a bigger display

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2 could get a bigger display

OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,

Apps

OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,

Huawei smartwatch shipment grows past Samsung in Q1 2020

Wearables

Huawei smartwatch shipment grows past Samsung in Q1 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4 launched

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4 launched

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out

Motorola Moto Razr 2 could get a bigger display

Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4 launched

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush 'Pro' launch teased for India

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 leaked images show NFC support

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 leaked images show NFC support
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out
Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush 'Pro' launch teased for India

News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush 'Pro' launch teased for India
Mi Notebook officially confirmed to launch with Intel's 10th gen Core i7 processor

Laptops

Mi Notebook officially confirmed to launch with Intel's 10th gen Core i7 processor
Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

News

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Notebook भारत में Intel 10th gen Core i7 processor के साथ 11 जून को होगी लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Honor 8S 2020 एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन 10 हजार रुपये से कम में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, फीचर्स

MTNL ने 251 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान डेली 1GB डाटा, अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग के साथ लॉन्च किया

चीनी कंपनी फर्जीवाड़ा! एक ही IMEI नंबर से चल रहे 13557 मोबाइल फोन

Telegram New Features : प्राइवेसी और सिक्योरिटी के लिए टेलीग्राम ने जोड़े नए फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body

News

OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,
News
OnePlus 8 Pro camera gets top points for photo and video on DxOMark,
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out
Motorola Moto Razr 2 could get a bigger display

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2 could get a bigger display
Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4 launched

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4 launched
Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush 'Pro' launch teased for India

News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush 'Pro' launch teased for India