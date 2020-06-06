Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out

Xiaomi has rolled out a new software update for its old Redmi 7A device. The entry-level phone has now started receiving the latest Android OS update. The newly released Android 10 update brings security patch for the month of May. This might be disappointing for Redmi 7A users as in the month of June, the company has pushed the May security patch.

The latest software update comes with build number MIUI 11.0.1.0. While many Redmi phones are yet to receive, the Redmi 7A has received Android 10 before those phones. It is about 1.7GB in size, and it will arrive over-the-air. Do note that this update is being released for those who are based in China, GSMArena reports. The Chinese company is also expected to release the Android 10 update for other markets too.

Besides, Xiaomi recently rolled out the MIUI 12 stable beta firmware for the Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro, Redmi K20, and K20 Pro. This is basically the final stage before the update begins seeding to the devices. This also means that Xiaomi will soon start rolling out the MIUI 12 stable beta update for the next set of phones like Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 8 Pro. This list also includes the Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 9, Poco F1, Poco F2 Pro, and Poco X2.

Do note that users of the mentioned Xiaomi phones will be required to enroll through the Mi Pilot program. The details for this you will find on the company’s forum. Here, we are talking about the first set of phones. XDA reported that MIUI global beta program is no more, and instead, Xiaomi has started recruiting volunteers via the “Mi Pilot” initiative. In case you are wondering, Xiaomi has a unique MIUI build, which is called Stable Beta.