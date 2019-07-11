Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi 7A, the new entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi, will go on first sale today. The budget smartphone will be available via Flipkart and mi.com at 12:00PM IST. Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7A as the successor to Redmi 6A in India. It brings few upgrades over its Chinese counterpart. The Chinese smartphone maker also claims to have sold over 23.6 million units of Redmi A series. The number is inclusive of sales of Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A models.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A: Price in India, Availability and Warranty

The Redmi 7A, as mentioned before, will be available at 12:00PM IST. Those interested will be able to buy the device from mi.com and Flipkart. The smartphone is available in India in two different storage options. The base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999. It will be available at introductory price of Rs 5,799. The 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,199 but will be available for Rs 5,999.

In terms of offers, there is extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Flipkart is offering extra 10 percent (up to Rs 100) on next fashion purchase with the device. There is also no cost EMI starting at Rs 2,000 per month. The Redmi 7A is available in matte black, matte blue and matte gold color options.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A: Specifications and Features

For Xiaomi, the Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A set a new benchmark in the entry-level smartphone segment. With Redmi 7A, Xiaomi aims to beat its own benchmark. It does so mainly by updating the specs and offering two years warranty. The Redmi 7A features a polycarbonate body and comes with splash resistant design. There is a 5.45-inch LCD display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC, the Redmi 7A comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB storage. There is a 12-megapixel camera on the back with f/2.2 aperture. The sensor is the same as the one found on Redmi Note 7 and Mi A2. There is a 5-megapixel camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. The Redmi 7A supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and microUSB for connectivity. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

