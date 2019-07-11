comscore Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com: Price, Specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com: Price, Specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is the successor to Redmi 6A in India. The smartphone comes at an introductory price of Rs 5,799 and competes with Realme C2 and Samsung Galaxy M10.

  • Published: July 11, 2019 8:55 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A, the new entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi, will go on first sale today. The budget smartphone will be available via Flipkart and mi.com at 12:00PM IST. Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7A as the successor to Redmi 6A in India. It brings few upgrades over its Chinese counterpart. The Chinese smartphone maker also claims to have sold over 23.6 million units of Redmi A series. The number is inclusive of sales of Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A models.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A: Price in India, Availability and Warranty

The Redmi 7A, as mentioned before, will be available at 12:00PM IST. Those interested will be able to buy the device from mi.com and Flipkart. The smartphone is available in India in two different storage options. The base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999. It will be available at introductory price of Rs 5,799. The 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,199 but will be available for Rs 5,999.

In terms of offers, there is extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Flipkart is offering extra 10 percent (up to Rs 100) on next fashion purchase with the device. There is also no cost EMI starting at Rs 2,000 per month. The Redmi 7A is available in matte black, matte blue and matte gold color options.

Redmi 7A First Impressions: Yet another wallet-friendly smartphone from Xiaomi

Also Read

Redmi 7A First Impressions: Yet another wallet-friendly smartphone from Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 7A: Specifications and Features

For Xiaomi, the Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A set a new benchmark in the entry-level smartphone segment. With Redmi 7A, Xiaomi aims to beat its own benchmark. It does so mainly by updating the specs and offering two years warranty. The Redmi 7A features a polycarbonate body and comes with splash resistant design. There is a 5.45-inch LCD display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC, the Redmi 7A comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB storage. There is a 12-megapixel camera on the back with f/2.2 aperture. The sensor is the same as the one found on Redmi Note 7 and Mi A2. There is a 5-megapixel camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. The Redmi 7A supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and microUSB for connectivity. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
13MP
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

5799

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP
  • Published Date: July 11, 2019 8:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com
Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera

News

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T

PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio collaborates to offer exclusive rewards

Gaming

PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio collaborates to offer exclusive rewards

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

News

Apple expected to launch four iPhones in 2020 to boost sales: Report

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

LG W30 Review

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart

'Agent Smith' malware affects 25 million Android devices

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart

News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com
Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price

News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale tomorrow via Flipkart: Offers, price
Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999

News

Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note Days announced: Top Deals

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note Days announced: Top Deals

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Z1 Pro Sale : आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा वीवो का गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन Vivo Z1 Pro, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Redmi 7A Sale Today: 2 साल की वारंटी के साथ स्मार्टफोन दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart, Mi.com पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

BSNL ने 186 और 187 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान्स में किए बदलाव, अब यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Infinix Hot 7 Pro रिव्यू: 9,999 रुपये में 6GB रैम, लेकिन परफॉर्मेंस?

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impression: 14,999 रुपये में इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर क्या बनेगा कंपनी के लिए Game Changer?

News

Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart
News
Vivo Z1 Pro first sale today on Flipkart
'Agent Smith' malware affects 25 million Android devices

News

'Agent Smith' malware affects 25 million Android devices
Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A first sale on Flipkart and Mi.com
Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera

News

Vivo S1 India launch soon; to sport triple rear camera, 32-megapixel front camera
OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 14 for OnePlus 6 and 6T