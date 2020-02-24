Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has started releasing a new software update for its last year’s budget Redmi 7A smartphone in India. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch along with some major bug fixes to the device. Read on to know more about it.

The latest Redmi 7A update bumps up the software build version to V11.0.6.0.PCMMIXM with an OTA firmware size of about 542MB. The new update is still running on the dated Android 9 Pie OS. It brings security enhancements to the entry-level device.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam

As per the changelog, the company has finally fixed an issue with the system status bar and notification shade. Users can now open the notification settings in the second space panel. In addition, Xiaomi has also fixed overlapping images while taking scrolling screenshots issue in the device.

The January 2020 security patch, as per the Android bulletin website, selectively fixes a local malicious application issue on the device. This flaw could have allowed user interaction requirements and gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit, which could have led to remote information exposure of the smartphone.

The Redmi 7A OTA update is rolling out in a phased process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update via the settings menu section of their device.

Features, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A smartphone flaunts a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen. The panel operates at HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution and has an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi 7A has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with an Adreno 505 GPU. Additionally, it packs a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB port for charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

