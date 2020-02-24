comscore Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes

News

The latest Xiaomi Redmi 7A update bumps up the software build version to V11.0.6.0.PCMMIXM with an OTA firmware size of about 542MB.

  • Published: February 24, 2020 6:14 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review (3)

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has started releasing a new software update for its last year’s budget Redmi 7A smartphone in India. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch along with some major bug fixes to the device. Read on to know more about it.

Related Stories


The latest Redmi 7A update bumps up the software build version to V11.0.6.0.PCMMIXM with an OTA firmware size of about 542MB. The new update is still running on the dated Android 9 Pie OS. It brings security enhancements to the entry-level device.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam

As per the changelog, the company has finally fixed an issue with the system status bar and notification shade. Users can now open the notification settings in the second space panel. In addition, Xiaomi has also fixed overlapping images while taking scrolling screenshots issue in the device.

The January 2020 security patch, as per the Android bulletin website, selectively fixes a local malicious application issue on the device. This flaw could have allowed user interaction requirements and gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit, which could have led to remote information exposure of the smartphone.

Xiaomi SIM card that will also function as a microSD card under works

Also Read

Xiaomi SIM card that will also function as a microSD card under works

The Redmi 7A OTA update is rolling out in a phased process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update via the settings menu section of their device.

Features, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A smartphone flaunts a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen. The panel operates at HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution and has an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi 7A has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with an Adreno 505 GPU. Additionally, it packs a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB port for charging.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 6:14 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

3

5999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro get discounted
News
Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro get discounted
OnePlus Gallery v3.8.21 now comes with face detection and more

News

OnePlus Gallery v3.8.21 now comes with face detection and more

Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani

News

Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets January security patch

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets January security patch

Realme fitness band to launch on March 5

News

Realme fitness band to launch on March 5

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro get discounted

OnePlus Gallery v3.8.21 now comes with face detection and more

Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets January security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes
Realme fitness band to launch on March 5

News

Realme fitness band to launch on March 5
Best Phone Under 30000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 30000
Best Phone Under 10000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000
Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

News

Xiaomi SIM card with capabilities of a microSD card under works

हिंदी समाचार

सामने आई OnePlus 8 Pro की लीक तस्वीर, जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं स्मार्टफोन के फीचर

Realme फिटनेस बैंड भारत में 5 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, Mi Band 4 और Honor Band 5 को मिलेगी टक्कर

भारत का पहला Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, शाम 6 बजे सेल पर इस कीमत में होगा उपलब्ध

भारत में पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन Realme X50 Pro लॉन्च, 37,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Poco X2 कल दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7A gets January 2020 security update with bug fixes
Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro get discounted

News

Oppo Reno 2, Oppo F11 Pro get discounted
OnePlus Gallery v3.8.21 now comes with face detection and more

News

OnePlus Gallery v3.8.21 now comes with face detection and more
Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani

News

Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani
Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets January security patch

News

Asus Zenfone Max M2 gets January security patch