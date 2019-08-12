Xiaomi launched the affordable Redmi 7A in India last month. Since then, it’s been available online via flash sales. Now however, the company has opened the sales, albeit with a small catch. Read on to find out everything about the Redmi 7A sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale: Prices, offers

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi 7A will be available openly anytime for buyers in India. However, this open sale will be limited to between August 12 (today) and August 18. The smartphone, touted as ‘Smart Desh Ka Smartphone’ is available via mi.com, and Flipkart.

Now our smart desh will get its smartphone anytime it needs. Get the #Redmi7A anytime you want from 12th – 18th August. Available on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT & @Flipkart.#SmartDeshKaSmartphone pic.twitter.com/hyhwMepkBW — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) August 12, 2019

Prices for the smartphone start at Rs 5,999 for the base model. This variant comes with 16GB storage and 2GB of RAM. The top model costs Rs 6,199 and comes with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM.

Buyers are entitled to a bunch of offers including five percent instant discount on ICICI Bank cards or five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. On mi.com, buyers can opt for a Mi Screen Protect or Mi Protect, which cost Rs 299 and Rs 399 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A features, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 7A, as the name suggests, is the successor to the Redmi 6A. Among the many upgrades that it brings, the standout feature is the water repellent splash-proof design. Other features include a HD+ display, Snapdragon 439 chipset, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

