Xiaomi Redmi 7A images, full specifications spotted on TENAA: All you need to know

A new Redmi phone has made an appearance on TENAA website, revealing full specifications. The Redmi device is reportedly listed with two model numbers, including M1903C3EE and M1903C3EC.

  • Published: May 20, 2019 5:01 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Earlier today, Xiaomi took the wraps off the latest Redmi Note 7 smartphone. Now, the Chinese company is soon expected to launch a sequel to the entry-level Redmi 6A smartphone. A new Redmi phone has made an appearance on TENAA website, revealing full specifications. The Redmi device is reportedly listed with two model numbers, including M1903C3EE and M1903C3EC.

The alleged Xiaomi Redmi 7A is said to come with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The listing shows that the Redmi 7A will be powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at 1.4GHz. We might get to see the handset in Black, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple, and Gray color options. The company is said to offer the Redmi 7A in three variants, including 2GB RAM/16GB storage, 3GB RAM/32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/64GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S launched: India price, specifications, features, availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S launched: India price, specifications, features, availability

One will also be able to expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. It is expected to boot Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10 out of the box. Besides, the leaked images suggest that the alleged Redmi 7A handset will offer a notched display. Strangely, one of the images shows Redmi branding on the bottom side of the phone as well as on the rear side. The alleged Redmi 7A could feature a plastic body, considering that it will be an entry-level Xiaomi phone.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

In the photography department, the handset might sport only one camera at the back and a single selfie camera on the front, as per the images. the Redmi 7A is listed with a 13-megapixel back camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Comparatively, the Redmi 6A was launched with a 13-megapixel rear sensor and a 2-megapixel front shooter.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

The Redmi 7A could be armed with a 3,900mAh battery to fuel the phone. At the moment, it is unknown as to when Xiaomi is planning to launch the latest Redmi 7A smartphone in the market. Besides, earlier today Xiaomi launched a new smartphone in India, which is called Redmi Note 7S. It is the second budget phone from Xiaomi to pack a 48-megapixel primary back sensor. The handset, which houses a Snapdragon 660 chipset, comes with a starting price of Rs 10,999.

  • Published Date: May 20, 2019 5:01 PM IST

