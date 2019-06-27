Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July

Earlier this year, Xiaomi separated Redmi into a separate brand and launched three new smartphones. Some interesting devices include the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48-megapixel rear camera and the Redmi Note 7, both of which have already been launched in India. The Redmi 7A India launch is also expected soon.

In a conversation with 91Mobiles, Xiaomi India Head of Marketing Anuj Sharma revealed that the Redmi 7A India launch can be expected in the near future. He did not reveal any specific date. Rumors hint that the smartphone will launch alongside the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones.

Redmi 7A expected price in India, specifications

In China, the Redmi 7A is available for RMB 599 (approximately Rs 6,050). We are expecting that the Redmi 7A price in India could be on the similar lines. The smartphone comes equipped with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel support HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution.

The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. There are three models – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

In the camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. There is an LED flash module as well. Xiaomi has included AI features, PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 OS based on Android Pie operating system.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6A Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5999 – Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 5.45-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP 13MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh