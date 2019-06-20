comscore Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch expected in July; model number surface online

Xiaomi looks all set to launch the Redmi 7A smartphone in India. The model number for the same has surfaced online, and the launch is expected in July.

Xiaomi recently launched its budget smartphone, Redmi 7A, in China. Now, looks like Redmi 7A India launch is getting closer. A new report suggests that the smartphone could make its way to the Indian shores sometime in July. Recognized XDA developer yshalsager has revealed multiple Redmi 7A model identifiers. The global variants have ‘M1903C3EG’ and ‘M1903C3EH’ identifiers. The Indian model will come with‘M1903C3EI’ identifier. As Xiaomi now has a model number for India, it is likely to launch soon.

Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones will be launched in India sometime around mid-July. It is likely that the Redmi 7A India launch will take place on the same date. Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7 in India alongside the Redmi Y3, and the same is expected with the Redmi 7A.

Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The smartphone comes equipped with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel support HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset. It is clocked at 1.95GHz. There are three models – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

In the camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. There is an LED flash module as well. Xiaomi has included AI features, PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In China, the Redmi 7A is available for RMB 599 (approximately Rs 6,050). Redmi 7A price in India could be on the similar lines.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6A Xiaomi Redmi 7 Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5999 7999
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core Snapdragon 439 octa-core
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 6.26-inch display -720x1520pixels 5.45-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Up to 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP Dual – 12MP + 2MP 13MP
Front Camera 5MP 8MP 8MP
Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

