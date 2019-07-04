Xiaomi recently revealed that the Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A sales have crossed 23.6 million units. And after teasing it for a couple of weeks, Xiaomi has finally launched its Redmi 7A smartphone in India. Successor to the Redmi 6A, the new smartphone brings important upgrades to the table. Here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi 7A price in India, specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A price in India, availability

The Redmi 7A price in India is set at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. There is also a higher model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which will set you back by Rs 6,199. It will go on sale starting July 11 via mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home Stores. For the first time, Xiaomi is offering a Redmi smartphone with two-year warranty.

As a launch offer, Xiaomi will be offering Rs 200 discount to those buying the new Redmi 7A in the month of July. In essence, the Redmi 7A 16GB variant will be available for Rs 5,799. The 32GB variant, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A specifications, features

Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain had been teasing about two major upgrades to the budget Redmi 7A. These include – a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer and P2i coating to make it splash resistance.

Talking about specifications, it comes with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display. The screen runs at HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution and has 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. As mentioned above, it is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. The built-in storage can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

In the photography department, you get a single 13-megapixel Sony IMX 486 sensor with LED flash, AI, PDAF auto-focus. AI beauty and AI background blur support is also present. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

To keep things ticking, Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which is 33 percent bigger than the one found on the Redmi 6A. There is also support for 10W charging. Connectivity options on the Redmi 7A include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS. The Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 OS based on Android Pie OS.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6A Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5999 – Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 5.45-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP 13MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

