comscore Xiaomi Redmi 7A price in India, availability, specifications and features
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched: Price in India, offers, specifications, features revealed
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched: Price in India, offers, specifications, features revealed

News

Xiaomi has launched its affordable Redmi 7A smartphone in India. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery, Android Pie and more. Here's a look at the Redmi 7A's price in India, features, and specifications.

  • Updated: July 4, 2019 12:23 PM IST
xiaomi-redmi-7a-back

Xiaomi recently revealed that the Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A sales have crossed 23.6 million units. And after teasing it for a couple of weeks, Xiaomi has finally launched its Redmi 7A smartphone in India. Successor to the Redmi 6A, the new smartphone brings important upgrades to the table. Here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi 7A price in India, specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A price in India, availability

The Redmi 7A price in India is set at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. There is also a higher model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which will set you back by Rs 6,199. It will go on sale starting July 11 via mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home Stores. For the first time, Xiaomi is offering a Redmi smartphone with two-year warranty.

As a launch offer, Xiaomi will be offering Rs 200 discount to those buying the new Redmi 7A in the month of July. In essence, the Redmi 7A 16GB variant will be available for Rs 5,799. The 32GB variant, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A specifications, features

Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain had been teasing about two major upgrades to the budget Redmi 7A. These include – a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer and P2i coating to make it splash resistance.

Talking about specifications, it comes with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display. The screen runs at HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution and has 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. As mentioned above, it is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. The built-in storage can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

In the photography department, you get a single 13-megapixel Sony IMX 486 sensor with LED flash, AI, PDAF auto-focus. AI beauty and AI background blur support is also present. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

To keep things ticking, Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which is 33 percent bigger than the one found on the Redmi 6A. There is also support for 10W charging. Connectivity options on the Redmi 7A include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS. The Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 OS based on Android Pie OS.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6A Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5999
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 5.45-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP 13MP
Front Camera 5MP 5MP
Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
13MP
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP
  • Published Date: July 4, 2019 12:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 4, 2019 12:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus One catches fire
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition launched
thumb-img
News
Honor 9X to feature pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 810 SoC
thumb-img
News
Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback

Editor's Pick

Fortnite get upside down portals from Stranger Things
Gaming
Fortnite get upside down portals from Stranger Things
Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging

Realme A1 retail box leaks ahead of official launch

News

Realme A1 retail box leaks ahead of official launch

Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched in India: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched in India: All you need to know

Nokia 9 PureView is 'coming soon' in India; official launch teaser

News

Nokia 9 PureView is 'coming soon' in India; official launch teaser

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging

Realme A1 retail box leaks ahead of official launch

Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched in India: All you need to know

Nokia 9 PureView is 'coming soon' in India; official launch teaser

OnePlus One catches fire

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched in India: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched in India: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition launched
Xiaomi brings MIUI 10 Beta latest update: Check details

News

Xiaomi brings MIUI 10 Beta latest update: Check details
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect
Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals

Deals

Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Top deals

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Cashback Offer : Airtel 4G Hotspot डिवाइस पर पोस्टपेड कस्टमर्स को मिल रहा है 1,000 रुपये कैशबैक

PUBG Lite PC अब से कुछ ही देर में Hindi Support के साथ भारत में होगा Live

Honor Days sale start in Flipkart: Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9i समेत कई स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दामों पर

Honor 9x Leaks : पॉप-अप सेेल्फी कैमरा और Kirin 810 के साथ लॉन्च होगा Honor 9x स्मार्टफोन

Facebook WhatsApp Instagram Down : अचानक क्यों बंद हो गए थे फेसबुक, व्हॉट्सएप और इंस्टाग्राम

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging
News
Asus ROG Phone 2 will come with support for 30W fast charging
Realme A1 retail box leaks ahead of official launch

News

Realme A1 retail box leaks ahead of official launch
Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched in India: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched in India: All you need to know
Nokia 9 PureView is 'coming soon' in India; official launch teaser

News

Nokia 9 PureView is 'coming soon' in India; official launch teaser
OnePlus One catches fire

News

OnePlus One catches fire