Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4

Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain recently confirmed that the company is bringing the Redmi 7A smartphone to India. Now, a teaser on Flipkart has revealed the Redmi 7A India launch date – July 4 (via AndroidPure). Like the Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A, the Redmi 7A will also be available via Flipkart and Mi.com.

In the recent teaser, Xiaomi revealed that the Redmi 6A and Redmi 5A hold a market share of 48 percent in the Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 range. The company also revealed that 23.6 million Redmi A-series smartphones have been sold till date, which is bigger than Australia’s population. The upcoming Redmi 7A will come with a “massive” upgrade with features that users loved in the Mi A2 and Redmi Note 7. Now, we don’t know what these features will be. However, with Redmi 7A India launch just three days away, we will soon learn about the upgrade Xiaomi has been teasing.

#Redmi7A: we are upgrading a MASSIVE feature for the India variant. #MadeForIndia #MakeInIndia 🇮🇳 Something that all of you loved in #RedmiNote7 & #MiA2! Something that none of the other brands provide under ₹20,000 segment. Any guesses? 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ #SmartDeshkaSmartphone — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 29, 2019

Redmi 7A expected price in India

The Redmi 7A has already been launched in China, where it is priced at RMB 549 (approximately Rs 5,500) for the 2GB+16GB variant. Whereas the 2GB+32GB variant costs RMB 599 (approximately Rs 6,000). In India, the Redmi 7A will succeed Xiaomi’s current budget offering Redmi 6A, which retails at Rs 5,999.

Redmi 7A specifications and features

Xiaomi has equipped the smartphone with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. There are three models – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

In the camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. There is an LED flash module as well. Xiaomi has included AI features, PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 OS based on Android Pie operating system.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

