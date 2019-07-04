comscore Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch: How to watch live stream, what to expect
Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch today at 12:00PM: How to watch live stream, what to expect

The Redmi 7A was launched in China two months ago. Xiaomi India will launch the phone today in India at 12:00PM. The unveiling will be live streamed on Xiaomi India's YouTube channel.

  Published: July 4, 2019 9:24 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-7a-back

Xiaomi will launch ‘Smart Desh Ka Smartphone’ in India today. The successor to Redmi 6A, dubbed the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, is second entry-level smartphone for the company after Redmi Go. In the recent teaser, Xiaomi revealed that the Redmi 6A and Redmi 5A hold a market share of 48 percent in the Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 range. It is likely that Redmi 7A will also come in the same range.

The Redmi 7A was launched in China two months ago. The Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch is scheduled for 12:00PM today. The unveiling will be live streamed on Xiaomi India’s YouTube channel. Just like the Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A, the Redmi A-series successor Redmi 7A will also be available via Flipkart and mi.com.

Redmi 7A price in India (expected)

The Redmi 7A has already been launched in China, where it is priced at RMB 549 (approximately Rs 5,500) for the 2GB+16GB variant. Whereas the 2GB+32GB variant costs RMB 599 (approximately Rs 6,000). In India, the Redmi 7A will succeed Xiaomi’s current budget offering Redmi 6A, which retails at Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch live stream

Xiaomi Redmi 7A features, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. There will be three models – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

In the camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. There is an LED flash module as well. Xiaomi has included AI features, PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports 10W standard charging. Connectivity options will include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 OS based on Android Pie operating system.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
13MP
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP
  Published Date: July 4, 2019 9:24 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook WhatsApp Instagram Down : अचानक क्यों बंद हो गए थे फेसबुक, व्हॉट्सएप और इंस्टाग्राम

Honor Pad 5 सीरीज आज से भारत में Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, इन ऑफर्स और कीमत के साथ खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi 7A आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

WhatsApp Down : भारत समेत दुनियाभर में WhatsApp, INSTAGRAM और Facebook डाउन, यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर ली चुटकी

अब अमेजन पर भी बिक्री के लिए आएगा Xiaomi का स्मार्ट टीवी Mi TV 4A Pro 43

