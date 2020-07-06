Xiaomi Redmi 7A June 2020 security update now rolling out

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Redmi 7A smartphone. The update brings the month-old June 2020 security patch along with several other system-level improvements. The company also recently rolled out the Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for it last week. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 stable update rolling out in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A June Security update bumps up the software build version number to V11.0.2.0.QCMMIXM for global Redmi 7A variants and V11.0.2.0.QCMEUXM for European models. The OTA update has a firmware size of around 1.6 GB and should provide a better software experience after installation. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10-based MIUI 11 beta update released

The Redmi 7A update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it may take a while before reaching all units. Users will receive a notification to download the update. Besides, you can also check for the update manually in the phone’s Settings section > About phone > System update. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 7A Android 10 update starts rolling out

Xiaomi hasn’t provided the changelog for the update. However, the June 2020 security patch primarily fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the device. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass the operating system protections that separate application data files. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A features and specifications

To recall, Xiaomi launched the entry-level Redmi 7A back in July 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU. The device also comes with a 4,000 mAh battery with Dual-SIM support.

The device sports a single-camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. At the front, it also comes with a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. For connectivity, the Redmi 7A supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and micro USB port for charging.

