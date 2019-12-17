comscore Xiaomi Redmi 7A MIUI 11 stable update rolling out in India | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 7A MIUI 11 stable update now rolling out in India

Xiaomi's popular budget offering from last year will soon start seeing the new MIUI 11 update. This update brings some aesthetic changes, along with a bunch of neat and handy features.

  • Published: December 17, 2019 3:32 PM IST
Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi 8A, which runs the latest MIUI 11 software out-of-the-box. It is now the turn for its predecessor, the Redmi 7A, to get the new software version. Xiaomi has started seeding the stable MIUI 11 OTA to Redmi 7A users in India which is great news for owners of the handset. Apart from the obvious MIUI 11 features, users can also expect the November security patch with the OTA. The build number of the update is MIUI v11.01.0PCMINXM and it tips the scales at 726MB. The company rolled out a major MIUI 10.2.7.0 update bringing portrait mode to the handset in August.

What’s new in MIUI 11?

MIUI 11 comes with quite a few refreshing changes and features. As far as the visual UI is concerned, users will see a more minimalist design with new icons, New Dynamic Sound Effects, and more. The color scheme has also been tweaked to provide a cleaner-looking interface. In terms of features, users will be delighted to see quick replies, dark mode, app lock, app vault, Mi Share, and more.

A number of stock apps such as the Mi File Manager and the Mi Doc Viewer and Notes app have also been updated with useful new features. Quick replies is a really handy feature that allows users to reply to messages and MIUI 11 users can now choose apps to do so. The screenshot feature has also been improved and comes with better editing experience.

When will you get it?

Do note that this is a staged rollout of the update and while Xiaomi has confirmed that it is now seeding the update, it might take some time to appear on your unit. Also, when the update arrives, be sure to free up enough storage for the OTA before hitting download. You can manually check for the update’s availability by following this path: Settings > About phone > System Update.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 3:32 PM IST

