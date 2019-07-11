Xiaomi has revealed the date for the next flash sale of its extremely affordable Xiaomi Redmi 7A. The company listed the new sale date right after concluding the first sale that took place today on July 11 at 12 noon. Similar to most Xiaomi sales, the next one is scheduled to take place on July 18 at 12:00 PM. The company announced the smartphone a week back on July 4, 2019. Interested buyers can note the sale date and head to Flipkart or Mi.com to try and make the purchase. It goes without saying that if you want to get the device, you will need to be hasty while trying from multiple devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A: Price in India and launch offers

Xiaomi Redmi 7A is available for users in two different storage and RAM combinations. The base model of Redmi 7A with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999. However, the company is currently selling the variant at an introductory price of Rs 5,799. The second variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,199. The introductory offer is also applicable to this model while reducing the price to Rs 5,999. Taking a look at offers, Flipkart buyers will get an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

The e-commerce giant is also offering an extra 10 percent (up to Rs 100) off on next fashion purchase on the platform. The Flipkart listing page also revealed that the company is offering a no-cost EMI starting at Rs 2,000 per month. Xiaomi Redmi 7A is available in three different colors including Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold.

Redmi 7A: Specifications and Features

The Redmi 7A features a polycarbonate body and splash-resistant design. Xiaomi has added a 5.45-inch LCD display with HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is also powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC with 2GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB storage. The company has also added a 12-megapixel camera on the back with f/2.2 aperture. We also get a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with usual WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, and microUSB port. On the software side of things, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 9 along with a 4,000mAh battery.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5799 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh