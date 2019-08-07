comscore Xiaomi Redmi 7A offline sale: Price, specifications, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available via offline stores in India: Price, specifications, features
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available via offline stores in India: Price, specifications, features

News

In online, the base model of Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage costs Rs 5,999 in India. On the other hand, the second variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,199. Xiaomi had run an introductory offer until July 31, in which these were made available at discounted prices of Rs 5,799 and Rs 5,999 respectively.

  • Published: August 7, 2019 11:07 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review (2)

While Xiaomi is still selling the Redmi 7A through flash sale on Flipkart and mi.com, consumers looking to purchase this entry-level smartphone can reportedly get it in offline retail stores without any wait. Xiaomi was already selling it through Mi Home stores, but now according to GizmoChina, the “company has confirmed” the offline availability of Redmi 7A via major retail stores across the country. However, the phone’s pricing in the offline market would be different from online. We have also reached out to Xiaomi for an official statement, and the same will get updated soon.

In online, the base model of Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage costs Rs 5,999 in India. On the other hand, the second variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,199. Xiaomi had run an introductory offer until July 31, in which these were made available at discounted prices of Rs 5,799 and Rs 5,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review: A solid option and a big upgrade over Redmi 6A

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review: A solid option and a big upgrade over Redmi 6A

Redmi 7A: specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes equipped with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. There are two models – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

In the camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. There is an LED flash module as well. Xiaomi has included AI features, PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports 10W standard charging. Connectivity options will include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

3

5799

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP
  • Published Date: August 7, 2019 11:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official
News
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official
Top smartphone deals from Realme, Honor and Asus

Deals

Top smartphone deals from Realme, Honor and Asus

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores

PUBG tips and tricks: How to use throwables

Gaming

PUBG tips and tricks: How to use throwables

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Features

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Most Popular

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android update rolling out

Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to go on first sale today

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores
Realme X to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme X to go on flash sale today at 12PM
Thomson Smart TVs to get big discounts on Flipkart

Deals

Thomson Smart TVs to get big discounts on Flipkart
Realme Independence Day sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Deals

Realme Independence Day sale: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more
20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i with 18W fast charging launched in India

News

20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i with 18W fast charging launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Note 10+ आज होंगे लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइव इवेंट

Honor Band 5 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Flipkart ने किया टीज

goibibo.com मना रहा है 10th ANNIVERSARY SALE: फ्लाइट और होटल बुकिंग पर 35 हजार रुपये तक का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 की आज पहली सेल, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

News

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official
News
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official
Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android update rolling out
Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera

News

Realme 5 might be Realme's first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to go on first sale today

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to go on first sale today