While Xiaomi is still selling the Redmi 7A through flash sale on Flipkart and mi.com, consumers looking to purchase this entry-level smartphone can reportedly get it in offline retail stores without any wait. Xiaomi was already selling it through Mi Home stores, but now according to GizmoChina, the “company has confirmed” the offline availability of Redmi 7A via major retail stores across the country. However, the phone’s pricing in the offline market would be different from online. We have also reached out to Xiaomi for an official statement, and the same will get updated soon.

In online, the base model of Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage costs Rs 5,999 in India. On the other hand, the second variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,199. Xiaomi had run an introductory offer until July 31, in which these were made available at discounted prices of Rs 5,799 and Rs 5,999 respectively.

Redmi 7A: specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes equipped with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. There are two models – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage.

In the camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. There is an LED flash module as well. Xiaomi has included AI features, PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports 10W standard charging. Connectivity options will include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

