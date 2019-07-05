comscore Realme C2 sale: Price in India, offers, features, specifications | BGR India
The affordable Realme C2 is in direct competition to the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi 7A. As it goes on another sale today, here’s a look at the Realme C2’s price, features, and specifications.

  • Published: July 5, 2019 9:31 AM IST
Competition in the affordable smartphone segment is heating up, courtesy of a new launch. Yesterday, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7A, which directly competes against the Realme C2. Speaking of which, the affordable Realme smartphone is set to go on sale today at 12:00PM. Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme C2 sale.

Sale, price in India, offers detailed

The Realme C2 sale today kicks off at 12:00PM, and it is being made available via Flipkart and Realme’s website. There are three variants to choose from. The base variant with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM costs Rs 5,999. The mid variant with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM costs Rs 6,999. And finally, the top variant with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM costs Rs 7,999. Buyers can choose from Diamond Black and Diamond Blue color options.

As for offers, Realme is offering 10 percent SuperCash cashback (up to Rs 1,000) on its website. This is applicable on purchases made using MobiKwik. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering no-cost EMI options. There’s also a five percent discount applicable on purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

To put this into perspective, the Xiaomi Redmi 7A launched with a starting price of Rs 5,799. The top variant is priced at Rs 5,999. This is however an introductory price tag, applicable for the month of July. From next month, the base variant will cost Rs 5,999, while the top variant will cost Rs 6,199. Redmi 7A sales in India kick off next week.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Features, specifications compared

Apart from the price tags, the Realme C2 and Xiaomi Redmi 7A are quite evenly matched. But that hasn’t stopped Realme CEO Madhav Sheth from taking a shot at the Redmi 7A. Sheth called the Realme smartphone, “Desh ka real choice”. This is a dig at the Redmi 7A’s marketing slogan, “Smart Desh ka Smartphone”. Sheth also took a shot at the Redmi 7A’s features including the presence of a single rear camera, its “two-year-old” display, and the processor. The following table shows exactly how the Realme C2 compares against the newly launched Redmi 7A.

Features Realme C2 Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5999 5799
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP 13MP
Front Camera 5MP 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: July 5, 2019 9:31 AM IST

