The Xiaomi Redmi 7A smartphone will go on sale in India today. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Mi.com at 12:00PM. The key features of the Redmi 7A are a compact screen, Android Pie OS, a 12-megapixel primary rear camera and more. You also get a beefy 4,000mAh battery. The handset is available in three different colors including Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold. Here’s everything you need to know about Redmi 7A.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A price in India, sale offers

The base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model of the Xiaomi Redmi 7A is priced at Rs 5,999. But the company is currently selling it at an introductory price of Rs 5,799 until July 31. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration can be purchased it for Rs 6,199. But, you can get for Rs 5,999 under the introductory offer. Consumers can also avail 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank cards, or 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. On Mi.com, one can optionally take Mi Screen Protect or Mi Protect for Rs 299 and Rs 399, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes equipped with a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel offers support for HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) resolution. The Redmi 7A is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. There are a total of two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

In terms of camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. There is an LED flash module as well. The phone’s camera also supports AI features, PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Up front, you will get a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood, which supports 10W standard charging. Connectivity options are dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price Rs 5,799 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline