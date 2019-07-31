comscore Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Price in India, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM via Mi.com and Flipkart: Price in India, specifications, features
News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM via Mi.com and Flipkart: Price in India, specifications, features

News

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A will go on sale in India today at 12PM via Flipkart. The key features of the Redmi 7A are a compact screen, Android Pie OS, a 12-megapixel primary rear camera, a 4,000mAh battery and more.

  • Published: July 31, 2019 9:36 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review (2)

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A smartphone will go on sale in India today. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Mi.com at 12:00PM. The key features of the Redmi 7A are a compact screen, Android Pie OS, a 12-megapixel primary rear camera and more. You also get a beefy 4,000mAh battery. The handset is available in three different colors including Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold. Here’s everything you need to know about Redmi 7A.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A price in India, sale offers

The base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model of the Xiaomi Redmi 7A is priced at Rs 5,999. But the company is currently selling it at an introductory price of Rs 5,799 until July 31. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration can be purchased it for Rs 6,199. But, you can get for Rs 5,999 under the introductory offer. Consumers can also avail 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank cards, or 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. On Mi.com, one can optionally take Mi Screen Protect or Mi Protect for Rs 299 and Rs 399, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes equipped with a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel offers support for HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) resolution. The Redmi 7A is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. There are a total of two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

In terms of camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. There is an LED flash module as well. The phone’s camera also supports AI features, PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Up front, you will get a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood, which supports 10W standard charging. Connectivity options are dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price Rs 5,799
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

3

5799

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP
  • Published Date: July 31, 2019 9:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
News
Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

News

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

News

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

Realme X Review

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

News

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T
Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM
Realme X with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera goes on sale today

News

Realme X with 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera goes on sale today
Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features

News

Black Shark 2 Pro launched: Check price, full specs and features

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance JioGigaFiber इन सर्विस के साथ अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च

Redmi 7A को सस्ते में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका आज, कल से 200 रुपये महंगा हो जाएगा ये बजट स्मार्टफोन

Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होंगे उपलब्ध

Redmi Note 7 Pro आज ओपन सेल पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर्स

Realme X आज दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart और Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

News

Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
News
Truecaller bug found enrolling users to UPI payments feature
Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T

News

Xiaomi Gaming smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G90T
Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India

News

Tata Sky introduces tailor made packs in South India
Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro sale today at 12PM