Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale on Flipkart and mi.com: Check details
Xiaomi Redmi 7A sale today on Flipkart and mi.com: Price in India, specifications, features

The base model of Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999. But the company is currently selling it at an introductory price of Rs 5,799 until July 31.

  Published: July 25, 2019 9:10 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review (4)

Xiaomi Redmi 7A will up for grabs in another flash sale on mi.com and Flipkart today at 12:00PM. Xiaomi launched the affordable Redmi 7A in two different storage and RAM combinations at the starting of this month. The base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999. But the company is currently selling it at an introductory price of Rs 5,799 until July 31.

Similarly, the second variant of Xiaomi Redmi 7A, with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, is priced at Rs 6,199, but it’ll cost you Rs 5,999 under the introductory offer. Just like the base variant, the discounted price is valid until July 31. Consumers purchasing Redmi 7A today through Flipkart at 12:00PM can also avail 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank cards, or 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

On mi.com, with the purchase of Redmi 7A you can optionally take Mi Screen Protect or Mi Protect for Rs 299 and Rs 399, respectively. The handset is available in three different colors including Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold. Check Redmi 7A full specifications and features below.

Redmi 7A: specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes equipped with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. There are two models – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage.

In the camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. There is an LED flash module as well. Xiaomi has included AI features, PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports 10W standard charging. Connectivity options will include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6A Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5999 5799
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Android 9 Pie
Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP 13MP
Front Camera 5MP 5MP
Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

