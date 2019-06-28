Xiaomi Redmi 7A is coming to India soon

Xiaomi’s India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, has confirmed the arrival of Redmi 7A. The entry-level ‘Redmi 7A is coming’, Jain noted in a tweet on Friday alongside sharing sale numbers of the total number of sales of its previous generation smartphones. The company sold 23.6 million units of the Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A, and Redmi 6A smartphones till April this year. Jain noted that Xiaomi “Redmi7A is coming to continue the legacy.”

The Redmi 7A has already been launched in China, where it is priced at RMB 549 (approximately Rs 5,500) for the 2GB+16GB variant. Whereas the 2GB+32GB variant costs RMB 599 (approximately Rs 6,000). In India, the Redmi 7A will succeed Xiaomi’s current budget offering Redmi 6A, which retails at Rs 5,999. The Redmi 7A is likely to launch alongside Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro on the same day. It is expected that Xiaomi will launch these smartphones in first half of July.

Previously in a conversation with 91Mobiles, Xiaomi India Head of Marketing Anuj Sharma also tipped about the Redmi 7A India, but did not reveal any specific date. The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. There are three models – 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 2GB RAM+32GB storage, and 3GB RAM+32GB storage.

#BelieveMiOrNot! 🤓 Total no. of #Redmi 4A, 5A & 6A phones sold in India = 23.6M units (till April '19), which is > population of #Australia! 💪 And now #SmartDeshKaSmartphone #Redmi7A is coming to continue the legacy! 🎉🎉 Mi Fans! Any guesses on launch date? 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mHg7bdEjLY — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 28, 2019

In the camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. There is an LED flash module as well. Xiaomi has included AI features, PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 OS based on Android Pie operating system.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

