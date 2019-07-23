Xiaomi will be selling the Redmi 7A today via flash sale on mi.com at 12:00PM. The Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes in two different storage and RAM combinations. The base model of Redmi 7A with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999. However, the company is currently selling the variant at an introductory price of Rs 5,799 until July 31.

The second variant of Redmi 7A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,199. The same is also available introductory discounted price of Rs 5,999. Just like the base variant, the reduced price is valid until July 31. Consumers purchasing Redmi 7A today through mi.com at 12:00PM can also avail Mi Screen Protect or Mi Protect for Rs 299 and Rs 399, respectively. The handset is available in three different colors including Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold. Meanwhile, the next Redmi 7A sale will take place on Flipkart on Thursday, July 25 at 12:00PM.

Redmi 7A specifications and features

The Xiaomi Redmi 7A comes equipped with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution. The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.95GHz. There are two models – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage.

In the camera department, the device features a single 13-megapixel sensor at the back. There is an LED flash module as well. Xiaomi has included AI features, PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Xiaomi has included a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports 10W standard charging. Connectivity options will include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 4,000mAh

