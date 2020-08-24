Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for its last year’s budget Redmi 7A smartphone. The latest software update for the device brings the August 2020 Android security patch. However, its changelog doesn’t mention any newly added features. The update is reportedly rolling out for the users based in Russia, but it will be available for other regions soon as well. Also Read - Xiaomi India set to launch Mi TV Horizon Edition on September 7

The latest update carries the software build version v11.0.2.0.QCMINXM, and its firmware is about 1.6 GB in size, GizChina reports. The device runs on the latest Android 10 OS, with MIUI custom skin on top. The Redmi 7A update brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with the August 2020 security patch.

The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in a phased method. So, it may take a while to reach all Redmi 7A units gradually. Users will receive a push notification for installing the firmware. Besides, the update's availability can also be checked by going to the settings menu section of the smartphone.

As per the Android bulletin changelog, the August 2020 security patch fixes a host of security bugs. It mentions fixes for 10 high vulnerabilities in the framework build and 4 high issues in the system component. One of these flaws could have exploited the smartphone’s data security.

Redmi 7A features, specifications

The Redmi 7A smartphone made its debut back in May last year. It flaunts a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The Redmi 7A has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery along with standard 10W charging support. Connectivity options include WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.