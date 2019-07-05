comscore Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Price in India, specifications, features compared
Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Price in India, specifications, features compared

At Rs 5,999, Xiaomi Redmi 7A's direct competition is the Realme C2. Here's how it compares in terms of price, specifications and features.

  Published: July 5, 2019 1:33 PM IST
Xiaomi launched its second entry-level Redmi smartphone after the Redmi Go, dubbed the Redmi 7A. The price segment of Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 is where the Redmi 7A competes with the likes of Nokia, Samsung, Asus and Realme. We have already compared the Redmi 7A with the other affordable devices such as the Nokia 2.2 and the Samsung Galaxy M10. But essentially, the Redmi 7A’s direct competition is the Realme C2. So here’s our comparison featuring the Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Realme C2.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Price in India, availability

The Redmi 7A comes in two variants in India. The 2GB RAM with 16GB storage variant is priced at Rs 5,999, whereas the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage for Rs 6,199. Only for the month of July (till July 31), Xiaomi is offering Rs 200 discount. This means the phone will be made available for Rs 5,799 and Rs 5,999 respectively. Consumers will be able to purchase Redmi 7A through mi.com and Flipkart starting July 11.

On the other hand, the Realme C2 comes in three variants in India. The Realme C2 price in India is set at Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM+16GB storage configuration. The 2GB RAM+32GB storage variant comes at Rs 6,999, and the last 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant costs Rs 7,999. The smartphone is available through Flipkart and Realme’s own website. Also, the company is selling it offline through 8,000 retail stores.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Specifications

In display comparison, the Realme C2 offers better display than the Redmi 7A. The Redmi 7A features a standard 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, whereas the Realme C2 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Snapdragon 439 SoC. It only comes with 2GB RAM, but you can opt for 16GB and 32GB storage options. The Realme C2 offers processor from MediaTek, and the similar one used in Redmi 6 variants. The Realme C2 packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Cameras

For photography, the Realme C2 relies on a dual rear camera setup, whereas the Redmi 7A only gets a single rear camera. On the Redmi 7A you have a 12-megapixel rear camera, whereas the Realme C2 includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 lens. Selfies, on the other hand, are handled by a 5-megapixel front camera on both smartphones.

Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: OS, Battery and Connectivity

On the software side, you get Android 9 Pie with respective custom UI skin on both Redmi 7A and Realme C2 smartphones. Talking about battery, both phones are armed with same 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, you get dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi and GPS on these phones.

Features Realme C2 Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5999 5999
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP 13MP
Front Camera 5MP 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: July 5, 2019 1:33 PM IST

