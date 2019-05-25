comscore
Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A: What's different

The Redmi 7A and Redmi 6A are entry-level phones and are meant for those who want to upgrade from a feature phone with a small budget. Here’s a quick comparison of the two smartphones.

  • Updated: May 25, 2019 5:13 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi has launched its latest entry-level Redmi 7A smartphone in China. As the name suggests, it is a successor to the Redmi 6A smartphone, which was launched back in 2018 in India. This is a China variant and if Xiaomi launches the same smartphone in India, it will compete against the recently launched Realme C2. Besides, both the Redmi devices are entry-level phone and are meant for those who wanted to upgrade from a feature phone with a small budget. Let’s quickly compare the specifications of the two Redmi phones and see what more the new Redmi 7A has over the Redmi 6A.

Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A: Design, display

The Redmi 7A looks more or less the same as its predecessor. Both the Redmi 7A and Redmi 6A smartphones come with an old school design with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the devices bear broad bezels on the top and bottom. One improvement here is that the speaker on the Redmi 7A is not at the back, but on the bottom side. Unlike the Redmi 6A, the new Redmi phone offers a polycarbonate chassis with P2i nano-coating for splash-resistance. The device also packs a vertically-stacked rear camera setup, while the Redmi 6A’s camera setup is placed horizontally. As for the display, the Redmi 6A and Redmi 7A feature the same 5.45-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) resolution.

Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A: Processor, software, battery, price

The latest Redmi 7A is powered by a 12nm Snapdragon 439 chipset, which comes with octa-core CPU and maximum clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz. Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi 6A with a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 quad-core chipset. At the moment, the RAM or onboard storage details are still under wraps. However, the Chinese company did reveal that one will be able to expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

While the Redmi 6A comes with 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant and 2GB/32GB configuration, the Redmi 7A could also come with the same variants. The newly launched Redmi 7A is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery. Additionally, with an energy-efficient Snapdragon 439 SoC, the device is expected to deliver good battery life.
The predecessor, on the other hand, offers a smaller 3,000mAh battery under the hood. The Redmi 7A runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie operating system, while the Redmi 6A ships with Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box. Connectivity wise, both handsets have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A: Camera

In terms of camera department, both Redmi smartphones come with the same back and front cameras. The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. The Redmi 7A’s camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash as well as some AI features like PDAF fast focus, AI beauty and AI background blur. The camera on Redmi 6A supports electronic image stabilization (EIS) for video recording and even LED flash. Currently, it is unknown whether the Redmi 7A offers EIS or not.

Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A: Price, colors

The Redmi 6A comes in four color options that include Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue, while the Redmi 7A was launched in China in only blue and black colors. As for the pricing, Xiaomi is yet to reveal the prices of the Redmi 7A in China. But, the Redmi 6A and Redmi 5A are priced in India at Rs 5,999 and we can expect the same with the Redmi 7A as well. The pricing details are expected to be announced on May 28 in China, where the Redmi K20 series might also be unveiled.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Redmi 7A: Comparison table

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6A Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Display 5.45-inch HD+ 5-inch HD+
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 Snapdragon 439 SoC
RAM  –  –
Storage  –  –
Rear Camera 13-megapixel 13-megapixel
Front Camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel
Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth,
Android OS Android Oreo with MIUI 9.6 Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10
Price  –  –

  • Published Date: May 25, 2019 5:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 25, 2019 5:13 PM IST

Xiaomi Redmi 7A vs Redmi 6A: What's different
